Πέταξαν έξω «χιτλερικό» φίλαθλο (vids)

Τένις
ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ
Ενοχλημένος ο Σάσα Ζβέρεφ από ατάκα της εξέδρας, διέκοψε από μόνος του τον αγώνα με τον Γιάνικ Σίνερ για τη φάση των «16» του US Open.

«Μόλις είπε την πιο γνωστή φράση για τον Χίτλερ, είναι απαράδεκτο», είπε ο 26χρονος Γερμανός στον διαιτητή, αναφερόμενος σε φίλαθλο του Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Λίγα λεπτά αργότερο ο άνθρωπος εντοπίστηκε στην εξέδρα από την ασφάλεια και οδηγήθηκε εκτός γηπέδου.

 

