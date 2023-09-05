Πέταξαν έξω «χιτλερικό» φίλαθλο (vids)

«Μόλις είπε την πιο γνωστή φράση για τον Χίτλερ, είναι απαράδεκτο», είπε ο 26χρονος Γερμανός στον διαιτητή, αναφερόμενος σε φίλαθλο του Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Λίγα λεπτά αργότερο ο άνθρωπος εντοπίστηκε στην εξέδρα από την ασφάλεια και οδηγήθηκε εκτός γηπέδου.

Video of Zverev telling the umpire that a fan just yelled “the most famous Hitler phrase” in his match against Jannik Sinner. The last thing you’d think to hear in the middle of a tennis match. pic.twitter.com/2acam1qNZX

Security was looking for a fan who yelled during the Jannik Sinner & Alexander Zverev match.



Zverev said he yelled "the most famous Hitler phrase.”



Security looked for the person for at least 10 minutes.



They escorted a fan out & the crowd cheered as they left. pic.twitter.com/QDClUPqPwu