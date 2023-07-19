Αδικήθηκε και εγκατέλειψε τη Βουδαπέστη με κρίση πανικού η Ζανγκ (vids)

Πολύ άσχημη ήταν η εμπειρία της Σουάι Ζανγκ στο φετινό τουρνουά της Βουδαπέστης.

Η 34χρονη Κινέζα, Νο.45 στον κόσμο, αδικήθηκε κατά τη διάρκεια του αγώνα της με τη «γηπεδούχο» Αμαρίσα Τοτ, όταν ένα χτύπημά της στο 5-5, 15 όλα στο σερβίς της δόθηκε άουτ, ενώ ήταν ξεκάθαρα μέσα.

Παρά τις διαμαρτυρίες της, η διαιτητής αρνήθηκε να καλέσει τον supervisor και η τενίστρια από την Ουγγαρία πήρε την πρωτοβουλία να σβήσει το σημάδι, έχοντας στο πλευρό της και το κοινό που αποδοκίμαζε την Ζανγκ!

Η πολύπειρη τενίστρια συνέχισε να διαμαρτύρεται και τελικά εγκατέλειψε τον αγώνα με κρίση πανικού στο 5-6, δίνοντας το χέρι και στην umpire και στην αντίπαλό της. Το πιο φοβερό είναι ότι η Τοτ πανηγύρισε τη «νίκη» της!

Το συμβάν, βέβαια, σχολιάστηκε στα social media και υπήρξε κύμα συμπαράστασης στην Κινέζα, όχι μόνο από απλούς φιλάθλους, αλλά και από συναθλήτριές της.

All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT …..



I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side pic.twitter.com/ZZt28KdbRE — Shuai Zhang (@zhangshuai121) July 18, 2023

I went to check the controversial point between Shuai Zhang and Kiara Toth and I really don't have words for how bad the umpire was for this mark. @WTA it's really time you do something and investigate these, they can't make such big mistakes at this level. This is pure robbery pic.twitter.com/2jr6MY3tDU — LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 (@popalorena) July 18, 2023

erasing the ball mark and celebrating when your opponent retires from the match is a new low for sportsmanship in tennispic.twitter.com/lU3ORaGL7T — Ryan (@Some1NamedRyan) July 18, 2023