MENU
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης 1’

Αδικήθηκε και εγκατέλειψε τη Βουδαπέστη με κρίση πανικού η Ζανγκ (vids)

Τένις
0
Πολύ άσχημη ήταν η εμπειρία της Σουάι Ζανγκ στο φετινό τουρνουά της Βουδαπέστης.

Η 34χρονη Κινέζα, Νο.45 στον κόσμο, αδικήθηκε κατά τη διάρκεια του αγώνα της με τη «γηπεδούχο» Αμαρίσα Τοτ, όταν ένα χτύπημά της στο 5-5, 15 όλα στο σερβίς της δόθηκε άουτ, ενώ ήταν ξεκάθαρα μέσα.

Παρά τις διαμαρτυρίες της, η διαιτητής αρνήθηκε να καλέσει τον supervisor και η τενίστρια από την Ουγγαρία πήρε την πρωτοβουλία να σβήσει το σημάδι, έχοντας στο πλευρό της και το κοινό που αποδοκίμαζε την Ζανγκ!

Η πολύπειρη τενίστρια συνέχισε να διαμαρτύρεται και τελικά εγκατέλειψε τον αγώνα με κρίση πανικού στο 5-6, δίνοντας το χέρι και στην umpire και στην αντίπαλό της. Το πιο φοβερό είναι ότι η Τοτ πανηγύρισε τη «νίκη» της!

Το συμβάν, βέβαια, σχολιάστηκε στα social media και υπήρξε κύμα συμπαράστασης στην Κινέζα, όχι μόνο από απλούς φιλάθλους, αλλά και από συναθλήτριές της.

Αδικήθηκε και εγκατέλειψε τη Βουδαπέστη με κρίση πανικού η Ζανγκ (vids)
EVENTS