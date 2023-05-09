Κέρδισε βραβείο στα Laureus ο Αλκαράθ (vid)

Ο Κάρλος Αλκαράθ πήρε τη... σκυτάλη από την Έμα Ραντουκάνου, περσινή νικήτρια, και βραβεύτηκε χθες στο Παρίσι, όπου είχε την ευκαιρία να συναντηθεί και με τον Λιονέλ Μέσι, καλύτερο αθλητή της χρονιάς.

Ο 20χρονος Ισπανός κατέκτησε πέρυσι το US Open και έγινε ο νεαρότερος Νο.1 στην ιστορία (από το 1973 που δημιουργήθηκαν τα rankings), καθώς και ο νεαρότερος year-end No.1. Πέρυσι κέρδισε και τα πρώτα του δύο Masters σε Μαϊάμι και Μαδρίτη.

Στην ίδια κατηγορία ήταν υποψήφια και η Έλενα Ριμπάκινα, ενώ Ράφα Ναδάλ και Ίγκα Σβιόντεκ ήταν υποψήφιοι στην κατηγορία του καλύτερου αθλητή και της καλύτερης αθλήτριας της χρονιάς.

A very special night in Paris! 🏆😍 Thank you for this Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award! 😊Thank you to the academy and everyone who made this possible. And of course congratulations to all the winners and nominees! 😘 #Laureus23 pic.twitter.com/BOt0CNL8bp