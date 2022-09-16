Ο κόσμος του τένις αποχαιρετά τον «Βασιλιά»

Οι κορυφαίοι εν ενεργεία και βετεράνοι τενίστες στον κόσμο, αποτίουν φόρο τιμής στον Ρότζερ Φέντερερ, ο οποίος ανακοίνωσε την απόσυρση του από την αγωνιστική δράση.

Η είδηση ότι ο Ρότζερ Φέντερερ κρεμάει τη ρακέτα του, προκάλεσε αυτομάτως ένα συγκινητικό κύμα αντιδράσεων από πλευράς νυν και πρώην αθλητών του τένις.

💔😢. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022

It was an honor and a privilege to play in the same era of you 🐐❤️ @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/6dKm3f8pfq — Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) September 15, 2022

Thank you @rogerfederer. You’re an inspiration for us all. Good luck for everything ahead! pic.twitter.com/vseP0rnFV4 — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) September 15, 2022

Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! 🥲 Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! ❤️ I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! 💪🏻 @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/k4xjyN3AAB — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022

Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket https://t.co/wjjk1lvd2H — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 15, 2022

He was the epitome of a champion; class, grace, humility, beloved by everyone…and he elegantly mastered the sport like no other…Good luck to you, @rogerfederer don’t go too far!😉🙏 — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) September 15, 2022

I just want to thank you for everything you've done and everything you are for our sport. It's been a privilege to witness your career. I wish you all the best. 🐐🤗 https://t.co/gJSV5PZO2Y — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 15, 2022

Roger - you have always been such a huge inspiration to me. Your elegance, your grace, your beautiful game. I have always held you in the highest regard and want to congratulate you for an amazing career. Tennis won’t be the same without you! Thank you ❤️@rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/tAGirtB5m4 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 15, 2022

A role model for me and so many others!! Thanks for everything Roger 🙏🏼 It’s been a privilege to share the court with you!! https://t.co/lMF1zHp8vv — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) September 15, 2022

It was an honor to experience your game for all these years and to share the court with you @rogerfederer. You’ve been an inspiration to me and many many others. Congratulations on a legendary career and good luck for the future 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/N7nZ1TAh6S — Hubert Hurkacz (@HubertHurkacz) September 15, 2022

Tearing up just listening to this. We love you Roger 😢 https://t.co/n2YsJJkIfC — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) September 15, 2022

@rogerfederer not one week passes without watching your tennis on YouTube 🙌🏽 your footwork, net game, serve, elegance, forehand , chip returns I find inspiration in it all🙏🏽 your tennis will forever be loved 🫶🏽 #rogerforever #RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/XGvEffb3aw — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) September 15, 2022