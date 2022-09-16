Ο κόσμος του τένις αποχαιρετά τον «Βασιλιά»

Η είδηση ότι ο Ρότζερ Φέντερερ κρεμάει τη ρακέτα του, προκάλεσε αυτομάτως ένα συγκινητικό κύμα αντιδράσεων από πλευράς νυν και πρώην αθλητών του τένις.
😢😢❤️❤️🐐🐐 https://t.co/Je74AYtfuj— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) September 15, 2022
💔😢. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022
It was an honor and a privilege to play in the same era of you 🐐❤️ @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/6dKm3f8pfq— Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) September 15, 2022
Thank you @rogerfederer. You’re an inspiration for us all. Good luck for everything ahead! pic.twitter.com/vseP0rnFV4— Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) September 15, 2022
Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! 🥲 Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! ❤️ I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! 💪🏻 @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/k4xjyN3AAB— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022
Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket https://t.co/wjjk1lvd2H— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 15, 2022
He was the epitome of a champion; class, grace, humility, beloved by everyone…and he elegantly mastered the sport like no other…Good luck to you, @rogerfederer don’t go too far!😉🙏— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) September 15, 2022
I just want to thank you for everything you've done and everything you are for our sport. It's been a privilege to witness your career. I wish you all the best. 🐐🤗 https://t.co/gJSV5PZO2Y— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 15, 2022
Roger - you have always been such a huge inspiration to me. Your elegance, your grace, your beautiful game. I have always held you in the highest regard and want to congratulate you for an amazing career. Tennis won’t be the same without you! Thank you ❤️@rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/tAGirtB5m4— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 15, 2022
R O G E R! ♥️ 😢#Federer#RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/zjLaWRem9Z— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) September 15, 2022
A role model for me and so many others!! Thanks for everything Roger 🙏🏼 It’s been a privilege to share the court with you!! https://t.co/lMF1zHp8vv— Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) September 15, 2022
It was an honor to experience your game for all these years and to share the court with you @rogerfederer. You’ve been an inspiration to me and many many others. Congratulations on a legendary career and good luck for the future 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/N7nZ1TAh6S— Hubert Hurkacz (@HubertHurkacz) September 15, 2022
Tearing up just listening to this. We love you Roger 😢 https://t.co/n2YsJJkIfC— Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) September 15, 2022
@rogerfederer not one week passes without watching your tennis on YouTube 🙌🏽 your footwork, net game, serve, elegance, forehand , chip returns I find inspiration in it all🙏🏽 your tennis will forever be loved 🫶🏽 #rogerforever #RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/XGvEffb3aw— Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) September 15, 2022
Words can’t begin to describe the inspiration you have been to me. Thank you for sharing your talent with the world and for everything you have done for tennis. Wishing you the best 🤍 pic.twitter.com/a9e0x5O7sL— leylahfernandez (@leylahfernandez) September 15, 2022