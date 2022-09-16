MENU
Ο κόσμος του τένις αποχαιρετά τον «Βασιλιά»

Οι κορυφαίοι εν ενεργεία και βετεράνοι τενίστες στον κόσμο, αποτίουν φόρο τιμής στον Ρότζερ Φέντερερ, ο οποίος ανακοίνωσε την απόσυρση του από την αγωνιστική δράση.

Η είδηση ότι ο Ρότζερ Φέντερερ κρεμάει τη ρακέτα του, προκάλεσε αυτομάτως ένα συγκινητικό κύμα αντιδράσεων από πλευράς νυν και πρώην αθλητών του τένις.  

