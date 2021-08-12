MENU
Android: Ποια paid apps, παιχνίδια και icon packs παρέχονται για λίγο δωρεάν

Δωρεάν παρέχονται για μικρό διάστημα κάποια paid apps, paid games και paid icon packs για Android. Αυτά αναλυτικά είναι:

Paid Apps 

Shortcut Manager – Pin shortcuts @ home screen $0.99 -> Free
Alpha Backup Pro $5.99 -> Free
Notes $3.49 -> Free
NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> Free

Paid Games

The Invocation of Jeff the Killer (International) $0.99 -> Free
FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free
GeoGame 2 – Unlimited geoguess quiz game $0.99 -> Free
Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free
Shadow Knight Premium: Ninja Assassin Fighting! $0.99 -> Free
Swingman star $0.99 -> Free
Truth Or Dare Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free
4Goats Forever $0.99 -> Free
Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free
Stories: Your Choice (interactive novels) $3.49 -> Free
Survival Island: EVO PRO– Survivor building home $0.99 -> Free

Paid Icon Packs 

Simple Quote Widget – Quote of the day widget $0.99 -> Free
Bubbles Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> Free
Lines Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> Free
 

