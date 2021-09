«Έσπασε» όλα τα ρεκόρ ο Κριστιάνο, πουλήθηκαν 406,250 φανέλες του σε 12 ώρες!

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗿𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆. 🔴7️⃣



£32.5m in #CR7 shirt sales in the first 12 hours. 😳



It also means Ronaldo has sold more shirts than anyone else in the Premier League this summer.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/lyYZ7IMkJi