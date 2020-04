H Γουχάν γιορτάζει το τέλος του «lockdown», στους δρόμους οι κάτοικοι (vids+pics)

View this post on Instagram

Photo taken on April 8, 2020 shows the night view in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Wuhan, the megacity in central China, started lifting outbound travel restrictions from Wednesday after almost 11 weeks of lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19. Xinhua/Cheng Min, Xiao Yijiu and Shen Bohan #china #hubei #wuhan #covid #coronavirus