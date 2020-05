View this post on Instagram

It's been three incredible years and unfortunately the time has come to say goodbye, along with a big 'thank you' to all my teammates, coaches, and fans of the team... Thank you for everything we experienced! Be assured that you all have a special place in my heart! The biggest 'thank you' though, belongs to you Norbi, for the faith you showed in me, everything you have done for me in terms of coaching, but most of all as a person, and a friend! Last but not least, i would just like to mention that it is a huge shame for such a big club to experience such a collapse after the coming of a specific person in such a short notice of 1,5 year... It is a big shame, this kind of people being around in such a great sport!