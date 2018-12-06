Χρυσές Σφαίρες - Πέντε υποψηφιότητες για το «The Favourite» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες του 2019, ανακοινώθηκαν πριν από λίγο και το νέο φιλμ του έλληνα σκηνοθέτη σημειώνει εξαιρετικές επιδόσεις, όπως πολλοί προέβλεπαν.
Το «Τhe Favourite» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου είναι υποψήφιο στις κατηγορίες καλύτερης ταινίας, καλύτερου σεναρίου, καλύτερου μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδίας, α' γυναικείου ρόλου και διπλή υποψηφιότητα β' γυναικείου ρόλου.
Αναλυτικά όλες οι Υποψηφιότητες των Χρυσών Σφαιρών.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“A Star Is Born”
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Vice”
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”
Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”
Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”
Adam McKay, “Vice”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun”
John C. Reilly, “Stan and Ollie”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”
Charlize Theron, “Tully”
Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Timothee Chalamet,” Beautiful Boy”
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Claire Foy, “First Man”
Regina King, “IF Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
“Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron
“The Favourite,” Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Barry Jenkins
“Vice,” Adam McKay
“Green Book,” Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
“A Quiet Place,” Marco Beltrami
“Isle of Dogs,” Alexandre Desplat
“Black Panther,” Ludwig Göransson
“First Man,” Justin Hurwitz
“Mary Poppins Returns,” Marc Shaiman
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All The Stars” (“Black Panther”)
“Girl in the Movies (“Dumplin”)
“Requiem for a Private War” (“A Private War”)
“Revelation” (“Boy Erased”)
“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)
Best Animated Feature Film
“Incredibles 2′
“isle of Dogs”
“Murai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Best Foreign-Language Film
“Capernaum”- Λίβανος
“Girl”- Βέλγιο
“Never Look Away”-Γερμανία
“Roma”-Μεξικό
“Shoplifters”- Ιαπωνία
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, ACS
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell
Candace Bergen
Alison Brie
Rachel Brosnahan
Debra Messing
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist, TNT
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Escape at Dannemora, Showtime
Sharp Objects, HBO
A Very English scandal, Prime Video
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry, HBO
The Good Place, NBC
Kidding, Showtime
The Kominsky Method, Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein
Patricia Clarkson
Penelope Cruz
Tandy Newton
Yvonne Strahovski
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, Alienist
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal