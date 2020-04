View this post on Instagram

Core and full body mobility workout for today ®️ ___________________________ Let’s do 3-5 rounds of 15-20 reps Do all these special exercises and feel your body refreshed and ready again 🏋🏻‍♂️😉☝️ fitness #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #workout #workfromhome #crosstraining #squats #squat #lunges #jumplunges #deadlift #deadlift #mobility #cardio#jumpingrope #feelinggood #core #coreworkout #feelstrong #fit #health #reborntraining