Όσκαρ: 11 υποψηφιότητες ο «Joker» και από 10 σε «Ιρλανδό», «Χόλιγουντ» και «1917»

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες των Όσκαρ με το «Joker» να συγκεντρώνει τις περισσότερες (11) και τις ταινίες των Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε («Ο Ιρλανδός»), Κουέντιν Ταραντίνο («Κάποτε στο Χόλιγουντ») και Σαμ Μέντες («1917») να ακολουθούν με 10.
Διαβάστε αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες της 92ης Τελετής Απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ που θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 9 Φεβρουαρίου.
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ
Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε, The Irishman
Τοντ Φίλιπς, Joker
Σαμ Μέντες, 1917
Κουέντιν Ταραντίνο, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Μπονγκ Τζουν-χο, Parasite
Α' ΑΝΤΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Αντόνιο Μπαντέρας, Pain and Glory
Λεονάρντο ΝτιΚάπριο, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Άνταμ Ντράιβερ, Marriage Story
Χοακίν Φίνιξ, Joker
Τζόναθαν Πράις, The Two Popes
Α' ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Σίνθια Ερίβο, Harriet
Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον, Marriage Story
Σίρσα Ρόναν, Little Women
Σαρλιζ Θερόν, Bombshell
Ρενέ Ζελβέγκερ, Judy
Β' ΑΝΤΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Τομ Χανκς, Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Άντονι Χόπκινς, The Two Popes
Αλ Πατσίνο, The Irishman
Τζο Πέσι, The Irishman
Μπραντ Πιτ, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
B' ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Κάθι Μπέιτς, Richard Jewell
Λόρα Ντερν, Marriage Story
Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον, Jojo Rabbit
Φλόρενς Πιου, Little Women
Μαργκό Ρόμπι, Bombshell
ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
ΔΙΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
ΜΟΝΤΑΖ
Ford v Ferarri
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΙΚΗ ΔΙΕΥΘΥΝΣΗ
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
ΗΧΟΣ
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferarri
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
ΗΧΗΤΙΚΟ ΜΟΝΤΑΖ
Ford v Ferarri
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
ΟΠΤΙΚΑ ΕΦΕ
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ
Χίλντουρ Γκούντναντότιρ, Joker
Αλεξάντρ Ντεσπλά, Little Women
Τόμας Νιούμαν, 1917
Ράντι Νιούμαν, Marriage Story
Τζον Γουίλιαμς, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman
I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
Into the Unknown - Frozen II
Stand Up - Harriet
ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΜΜΩΣΕΙΣ
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
ΔΙΕΘΝΗΣ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
Corpus Christi, Πολωνία
Honeyland, Βόρεια Μακεδονία
Les Misérables, Γαλλία
Pain and Glory, Ισπανία
Parasite, Νότια Κορέα
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Πηγή: cinemagazine