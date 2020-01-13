Όσκαρ: 11 υποψηφιότητες ο «Joker» και από 10 σε «Ιρλανδό», «Χόλιγουντ» και «1917»

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ.

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες των Όσκαρ με το «Joker» να συγκεντρώνει τις περισσότερες (11) και τις ταινίες των Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε («Ο Ιρλανδός»), Κουέντιν Ταραντίνο («Κάποτε στο Χόλιγουντ») και Σαμ Μέντες («1917») να ακολουθούν με 10.

Διαβάστε αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες της 92ης Τελετής Απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ που θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 9 Φεβρουαρίου.

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ

Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε, The Irishman

Τοντ Φίλιπς, Joker

Σαμ Μέντες, 1917

Κουέντιν Ταραντίνο, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Μπονγκ Τζουν-χο, Parasite

Α' ΑΝΤΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Αντόνιο Μπαντέρας, Pain and Glory

Λεονάρντο ΝτιΚάπριο, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Άνταμ Ντράιβερ, Marriage Story

Χοακίν Φίνιξ, Joker

Τζόναθαν Πράις, The Two Popes

Α' ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Σίνθια Ερίβο, Harriet

Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον, Marriage Story

Σίρσα Ρόναν, Little Women

Σαρλιζ Θερόν, Bombshell

Ρενέ Ζελβέγκερ, Judy

Β' ΑΝΤΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Τομ Χανκς, Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Άντονι Χόπκινς, The Two Popes

Αλ Πατσίνο, The Irishman

Τζο Πέσι, The Irishman

Μπραντ Πιτ, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

B' ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Κάθι Μπέιτς, Richard Jewell

Λόρα Ντερν, Marriage Story

Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον, Jojo Rabbit

Φλόρενς Πιου, Little Women

Μαργκό Ρόμπι, Bombshell

ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

ΔΙΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ΜΟΝΤΑΖ

Ford v Ferarri

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΙΚΗ ΔΙΕΥΘΥΝΣΗ

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

ΗΧΟΣ

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferarri

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ΗΧΗΤΙΚΟ ΜΟΝΤΑΖ

Ford v Ferarri

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ΟΠΤΙΚΑ ΕΦΕ

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ

Χίλντουρ Γκούντναντότιρ, Joker

Αλεξάντρ Ντεσπλά, Little Women

Τόμας Νιούμαν, 1917

Ράντι Νιούμαν, Marriage Story

Τζον Γουίλιαμς, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4

I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman

I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough

Into the Unknown - Frozen II

Stand Up - Harriet

ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΜΜΩΣΕΙΣ

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

ΔΙΕΘΝΗΣ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

Corpus Christi, Πολωνία

Honeyland, Βόρεια Μακεδονία

Les Misérables, Γαλλία

Pain and Glory, Ισπανία

Parasite, Νότια Κορέα

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Πηγή: cinemagazine