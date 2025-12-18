Οι 10 σειρές και οι 10 ταινίες με τις οποίες «λιώνουν» οι Έλληνες στο Netflix

Για παράδειγμα, αυτή τη στιγμή, η νούμερο 1 ταινία στο Netflix στην Ελλάδα είναι το Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, η 3η κατά σειρά ταινία του Rian Johnson. Όσον αφορά τις σειρές, ο Rowan Atkinson (Mr Bean) κατάφερε να φτάσει στην κορυφή με τη νέα Χριστουγεννιάτικη μίνι σειρά Man vs Baby ξεπερνώντας (για αυτή την εβδομάδα) άλλα σόου όπως τα Stranger Things 5 και City of Shadows.
Οι δημοφιλέστερες ταινίες του Netflix στην Ελλάδα:
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
The Croods: A New Age
Dune: Part 2
Murder in Monaco
My Secret Santa
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Godzilla vs Kong
The Croods
Οι δημοφιλέστερες σειρές του Netflix στην Ελλάδα:
Man vs Baby
City of Shadows
Younger
Stranger Things
Sean Combs: The Reckoning
Dynamite Kiss
Man vs Bee
Blood Coast
Home for Christmas
The Accident
Πηγή: unboxholics.com