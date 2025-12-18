Οι 10 σειρές και οι 10 ταινίες με τις οποίες «λιώνουν» οι Έλληνες στο Netflix

Ποιες ταινίες και ποιες σειρές παίζουν τώρα περισσότερο στο Netflix στην Ελλάδα; Η streaming υπηρεσία κυκλοφορεί -σχεδόν καθημερινά- νέο περιεχόμενο και αυτό έχει ως αποτέλεσμα τα charts με τα “Top 10” να αλλάζουν συνεχώς.

Για παράδειγμα, αυτή τη στιγμή, η νούμερο 1 ταινία στο Netflix στην Ελλάδα είναι το Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, η 3η κατά σειρά ταινία του Rian Johnson. Όσον αφορά τις σειρές, ο Rowan Atkinson (Mr Bean) κατάφερε να φτάσει στην κορυφή με τη νέα Χριστουγεννιάτικη μίνι σειρά Man vs Baby ξεπερνώντας (για αυτή την εβδομάδα) άλλα σόου όπως τα Stranger Things 5 και City of Shadows.

Οι δημοφιλέστερες ταινίες του Netflix στην Ελλάδα:

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

The Croods: A New Age

Dune: Part 2

Murder in Monaco

My Secret Santa

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Godzilla vs Kong

The Croods

Οι δημοφιλέστερες σειρές του Netflix στην Ελλάδα:

Man vs Baby

City of Shadows

Younger

Stranger Things

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Dynamite Kiss

Man vs Bee

Blood Coast

Home for Christmas

The Accident

Πηγή: unboxholics.com