Στη 10άδα του Netflix παγκοσμίως το Maestro του Χριστόφορου Παπακαλιάτη

Μόλις λίγες μέρες μετά την ένταξή του στον παγκόσμιο κατάλογο του Netflix, το «Maestro» του Χριστόφορου Παπακαλιάτη κατάφερε να κερδίσει και το κοινό και πέρα από τα σύνορα, αφού εξασφάλισε μία θέση στην δεκάδα της πλατφόρμας.

Σύμφωνα με στατιστικά στοιχεία του Flixpatrol που αφορούν την Κυριακή 19 Μαρτίου, η ελληνική σειρά κατάφερε να μπει στη δεκάδα και μάλιστα, στην όγδοη θέση.

Στα σχόλια για το «Maestro in Blue», όπως είναι ο τίτλος για το Netflix, οι θεατές αποθεώνουν τόσο την πλοκή και το σενάριο, όσο τις ερμηνείες, τη μουσική και το τεχνικό κομμάτι της σειράς, που μπήκε στη δημοφιλή συνδρομητική πλατφόρμα, πριν από 3 μέρες, τη 17η Μαρτίου.

Το τραγούδι της Χαρούλας Αλεξίου, «Προσευχή», επίσης σχολιάστηκε θετικά από τους ξένους θεατές.

Κάποιοι άλλοι δε, γράφουν ότι θέλουν ήδη να μετακομίσουν σε κάποιο ελληνικό νησί, μετά τα πλάνα των Παξών, που κυριαρχούν.

#ChristoforosPapakaliatis plays the titular role of Orestis. Interestingly, he is also the show’s director. It is the first time I saw a director playing the lead in a nine-episode-long series. He has done an absolutely amazing job... #MaestroInBlue https://t.co/DxpUagrRWL — Word Street Journal (@the_wordstreet) March 20, 2023

#maestroinblue Nice way to connect music with souls full of tribulations and emotions surrounded by the immensity of the sea #Greece #netfilx pic.twitter.com/tmUshKHAQ9 — Natalia Gnecco (@Nataliagnecco) March 20, 2023

Starting the day watching my very first greek series #maestroinblue 🇬🇷 !

-I never get tired of saying how beautiful this country is ! pic.twitter.com/7PxCB4DMd9 — G. (@w0rldenthusiast) March 19, 2023

Just started Maestro in Blue and already want to relocate to a Greek island. 🫠 https://t.co/L3a39ZQHZS — Katerina Dimitratos (@KDimitratos) March 18, 2023

Watching Maestro in blue it is a Greek episode and taking place in Athens , it is a great one, and Athens is a beautiful island 💚💚 — ghada / 🇪🇬🇪🇬 (@ghadaal34658185) March 19, 2023

About to finish this Greek mini-series called Maestro in Blue. It’s about a musician who arrives at an island to help the locals restart their music festival. It’s pretty good. — Vishal Agnihotri (@Dilliwasi) March 19, 2023