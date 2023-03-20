MENU
Στη 10άδα του Netflix παγκοσμίως το Maestro του Χριστόφορου Παπακαλιάτη

Μόλις λίγες μέρες μετά την ένταξή του στον παγκόσμιο κατάλογο του Netflix, το «Maestro» του Χριστόφορου Παπακαλιάτη κατάφερε να κερδίσει και το κοινό και πέρα από τα σύνορα, αφού εξασφάλισε μία θέση στην δεκάδα της πλατφόρμας.

Σύμφωνα με στατιστικά στοιχεία του Flixpatrol που αφορούν την Κυριακή 19 Μαρτίου, η ελληνική σειρά κατάφερε να μπει στη δεκάδα και μάλιστα, στην όγδοη θέση.

Στα σχόλια για το «Maestro in Blue», όπως είναι ο τίτλος για το Netflix, οι θεατές αποθεώνουν τόσο την πλοκή και το σενάριο, όσο τις ερμηνείες, τη μουσική και το τεχνικό κομμάτι της σειράς, που μπήκε στη δημοφιλή συνδρομητική πλατφόρμα, πριν από 3 μέρες, τη 17η Μαρτίου.

Το τραγούδι της Χαρούλας Αλεξίου, «Προσευχή», επίσης σχολιάστηκε θετικά από τους ξένους θεατές.

Κάποιοι άλλοι δε, γράφουν ότι θέλουν ήδη να μετακομίσουν σε κάποιο ελληνικό νησί, μετά τα πλάνα των Παξών, που κυριαρχούν.

