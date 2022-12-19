Το κοινό μίλησε: Οι πιο δημοφιλείς ταινίες και σειρές του 2022 στο IMDb

Όπως κάθε χρόνο, έτσι και φέτος το IMDb ανακοίνωσε τις πιο δημοφιλείς ταινίες και σειρές του 2022, με βάση τις πραγματικές προβολές των σελίδων τους από τους πάνω από 200 εκατομμύρια μηνιαίους επισκέπτες του.

Η πιο δημοφιλής ταινία για φέτος αναδείχθηκε το «The Batman» του Ματ Ριβς, με τις τρεις πρώτες θέσεις να καταλαμβάνονται από ταινίες με υπερήρωες. Όσον αφορά τις σειρές, η τέταρτη σεζόν του «Stranger Things» κατάφερε να βρεθεί στην κορυφή με το «House of the Dragon», το spin off του «Game of Thrones» του HBO, να έρχεται δεύτερο.

Ταινίες

1. The Batman

2. Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

3. Thor: Love and Thunder

4. Top Gun: Maverick

5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

6. The Northman

7. The Gray Man

8. Everything Everywhere All At Once

9. Death on the Nile

10. X

Σειρές

1. Stranger Things

2. House of the Dragon

3. Better Call Saul

4. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

5. Euphoria

6. The Boys

7. Moon Knight

8. The Sandman

9. Ozark

10. Inventing Anna

Πηγή: cnn.gr