Το κοινό μίλησε: Οι πιο δημοφιλείς ταινίες και σειρές του 2022 στο IMDb

Η πιο δημοφιλής ταινία για φέτος αναδείχθηκε το «The Batman» του Ματ Ριβς, με τις τρεις πρώτες θέσεις να καταλαμβάνονται από ταινίες με υπερήρωες. Όσον αφορά τις σειρές, η τέταρτη σεζόν του «Stranger Things» κατάφερε να βρεθεί στην κορυφή με το «House of the Dragon», το spin off του «Game of Thrones» του HBO, να έρχεται δεύτερο.
Ταινίες
1. The Batman
2. Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
3. Thor: Love and Thunder
4. Top Gun: Maverick
5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
6. The Northman
7. The Gray Man
8. Everything Everywhere All At Once
9. Death on the Nile
10. X
Σειρές
1. Stranger Things
2. House of the Dragon
3. Better Call Saul
4. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
5. Euphoria
6. The Boys
7. Moon Knight
8. The Sandman
9. Ozark
10. Inventing Anna
Πηγή: cnn.gr