Ντέμι Μουρ: Ποζάρει ολόγυμνη στα 56 της, δεν έχει αλλάξει τίποτα σε σχέση με 30 χρόνια πριν (pics)

Η Ντέμι Μουρ ξαναχτυπά. Η γνωστή ηθοποιός 30 χρόνια μετά την φωτογράφιση που πραγματοποίησε το 1991 για το Vanity Fair στα 56 της πλέον σήμερα ποζάρει ξανά ολόγυμνη, για λογαριασμό εξώφυλλου περιοδικού μόδας.
Η πρώην σύζυγος του Μπρους Γουίλις και του Άστον Κούτσερ, σε σχέση με την φωτογράφηση που είχε πραγματοποιήσει το 1991 όπου και ήταν στο στάδιο της δεύτερης εγκυμοσύνης της βρίσκεται σε εξαιρετική κατάσταση, κάτι το οποίο αποδεικνύει και με το παραπάνω η φωτογράφιση της για το Harper's Bazaar.
Στο σημείο αυτό αξίζει να αναφερθεί πως η συγκεκριμένη φωτογράφιση σχετίζεται και με την κυκλοφορία του νέου της βιβλίο Inside Out, το οποίο και θα κυκλοφορήσει μέσα στο φθινόπωρο.
Ahead of the release of her candid new memoir, our October 2019 cover star, @demimooreofficial, opens up to close friend @Lenadunham about her dysfunctional childhood, past loves and overcoming addiction. Tap the link in bio for the full cover story. Photography by @marianovivanco Styling by @menamorado Hair by @gregoryrussellhair Makeup by @jostrettell Manicure by @nailsbyemikudo #DemiMoore wears @lynnpaik, @vancleefarpels Special thanks to @gettyvilla
“As a woman, a mother, and a wife, there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life,” says @demimooreofficial in our October 2019 issue. Tap the link in bio to read her candid cover story by @lenadunham.
“Learning that I’m okay with just me was a great gift I was able to give myself.” — @demimooreofficial bares it all in our October issue. Tap the link in bio to read now. Photography by @marianovivanco Styling by @menamorado Hair by @gregoryrussellhair Makeup by @jostrettell Manicure by @nailsbyemikudo #DemiMoore wears @dior @cartier @sergiorossi
