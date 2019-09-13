Ντέμι Μουρ: Ποζάρει ολόγυμνη στα 56 της, δεν έχει αλλάξει τίποτα σε σχέση με 30 χρόνια πριν (pics)

© SPORTSDNA 2019
13 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019, 11:19
Άψογη παρά το γεγονός ότι είναι πλέον 56χρονών παραμένει η γνωστή ηθοποιός Ντέμι Μουρ, η οποία φωτογραφήθηκε ολόγυμνη για το εξώφυλλο γνωστού περιοδικού μόδας.

Η Ντέμι Μουρ ξαναχτυπά. Η γνωστή ηθοποιός 30 χρόνια μετά την φωτογράφιση που πραγματοποίησε το 1991 για το Vanity Fair στα 56 της πλέον σήμερα ποζάρει ξανά ολόγυμνη, για λογαριασμό εξώφυλλου περιοδικού μόδας.

Η πρώην σύζυγος του Μπρους Γουίλις και του Άστον Κούτσερ, σε σχέση με την φωτογράφηση που είχε πραγματοποιήσει το 1991 όπου και ήταν στο στάδιο της δεύτερης εγκυμοσύνης της βρίσκεται σε εξαιρετική κατάσταση, κάτι το οποίο αποδεικνύει και με το παραπάνω η φωτογράφιση της για το Harper's Bazaar.

Στο σημείο αυτό αξίζει να αναφερθεί πως η συγκεκριμένη φωτογράφιση σχετίζεται και με την κυκλοφορία του νέου της βιβλίο Inside Out, το οποίο και θα κυκλοφορήσει μέσα στο φθινόπωρο.

