Η ανάρτηση του Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο για τα μολυσμένα ελληνικά νερά

Ο Χολιγουντιανός σταρ δεν ανέβασε κάποιο καλοκαιρινό στιγμιότυπο από τις διακοπές του στην Ελλάδα στα social media, αλλά- γνωστός για τις περιβαντολογικές του ανησυχίες- προτίμησε να ασχοληθεί με την οικολογική καταστροφή του βυθού της Άνδρου.
Το βίντεο του Al Jajeera που δείχνει έναν περιβαλλοντικό οργανισμό να μαζεύει από τον βυθό στην Άνδρο άπειρα πλαστικά σκουπίδια μικρού και μεγάλου μεγέθους, έδωσε μια ακόμα ευκαιρία στον ηθοποιό για να μας υπενθυμίσει τι έχει συμβεί και τι πρέπει να σταματήσει.
Ο Ντι Κάπριο ανάρτησε το βίντεο στο προφίλ του στο instagram και έγραψε για όσα τραγικά ευρήματα υπάρχουν στα ελληνικά ύδατα:
«Πλαστικές σακούλες και καθίσματα τουαλέτας. Χιλιάδες κομμάτια αλιευτικών διχτυών. Όλα αυτά ήταν κολλημένα στον πυθμένα της θάλασσας γύρω από το νησί της Άνδρου στην Ελλάδα. Εθελοντές συγκέντρωσαν περίπου 300 κιλά. Κάποιοι υποστηρίζουν ότι υπάρχουν μικροπλαστικά που αφήνουν ένα αόρατο αποτύπωμα στο περιβάλλον και σε εμάς. Αυτά μπορούν να καταναλωθούν από τα ψάρια, τα οποία στη συνέχεια ψαρεύουμε για να φάμε».
Δείτε την ανάρτησή του:
#Regram #RG @ajplus: "It's toxic to us." Plastic bags and toilet seats. Hundreds of discarded fishing nets. All of this was stuck to the seabed of Greece’s Andros island. Volunteers collected over 660 lbs of plastic waste. But some say the microplastics leave an invisible imprint on the environment and even ourselves. They can be consumed by fish that then become a part of our diet. #environment #pollution #plasticbags #coralreefs #greece #seabed #fishingnets #microplastics #coral #plastic #ocean #sealife #sea #fish #trash #zerowaste #plasticfree #recycle #reef #underwater #oceanlife #marinelife #rubbish #reef #sea #miroplastic #underwaterphoto #saveouroceans #conservation
#Regram #RG @ajplus: "It's toxic to us." Plastic bags and toilet seats. Hundreds of discarded fishing nets. All of this was stuck to the seabed of Greece’s Andros island. Volunteers collected over 660 lbs of plastic waste. But some say the microplastics leave an invisible imprint on the environment and even ourselves. They can be consumed by fish that then become a part of our diet. #environment #pollution #plasticbags #coralreefs #greece #seabed #fishingnets #microplastics #coral #plastic #ocean #sealife #sea #fish #trash #zerowaste #plasticfree #recycle #reef #underwater #oceanlife #marinelife #rubbish #reef #sea #miroplastic #underwaterphoto #saveouroceans #conservation
Πηγή: protothema