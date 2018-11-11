© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’

Μόλις ανακοίνωσε πως απέκτησε παιδί μέσω παρένθετης μητέρας!

11 Νοεμβρίου 2018, 14:50
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 15 λεπτά πριν
Μόλις ανακοίνωσε πως απέκτησε παιδί μέσω παρένθετης μητέρας!

Η τρυφερή της ανακοίνωση στο instagram.

Η  Gabrielle Union έκανε το όνειρο της πραγματικότητα!

Η ηθοποιός που έχεις δεις στο Bad Boys και σε πολλές άλλες ταινίες, με μια φωτογραφία στο instagram μας σύστησε το παιδί και της και αποκάλυψε τα ευχάριστα νέα.

«Είχα οκτώ ή εννέα αποβολές. Για τρία χρόνια το σώμα μου ήταν φυλακισμένο στο να προσπαθεί να μείνει έγκυος!», έχει δηλώσει η ίδια στο παρελθόν.

Πηγή: marymary

