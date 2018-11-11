Μόλις ανακοίνωσε πως απέκτησε παιδί μέσω παρένθετης μητέρας!

Η Gabrielle Union έκανε το όνειρο της πραγματικότητα!
Η ηθοποιός που έχεις δεις στο Bad Boys και σε πολλές άλλες ταινίες, με μια φωτογραφία στο instagram μας σύστησε το παιδί και της και αποκάλυψε τα ευχάριστα νέα.
«Είχα οκτώ ή εννέα αποβολές. Για τρία χρόνια το σώμα μου ήταν φυλακισμένο στο να προσπαθεί να μείνει έγκυος!», έχει δηλώσει η ίδια στο παρελθόν.
When I wake up in the mornin' love And the sunlight hurts my eyes And there's something without warning, love Bears heavy on my mind Then I look at you And the world's alright with me Just one look at you And I know its gonna be A lovely day A lovely day A LOVELY DAY We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin @dwyanewade ❤ by @awesomeedd
