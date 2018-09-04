© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 4’

Συγκλονίζει η 40χρονη δημοσιογράφος – «Μου μένουν λίγες μέρες ζωής»

4 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018, 18:30

4 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018, 18:30
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 31 λεπτά πριν
Συγκλονίζει η 40χρονη δημοσιογράφος – «Μου μένουν λίγες μέρες ζωής»

«Μου μένουν λίγες μέρες ζωής». Η φράση αυτή μοιάζει εφιαλτική. Τόσο να την ακούει κάποιος από το γιατρό του, όσο και να την λέει στον κόσμο… Κι όμως η 40χρονη δημοσιογράφος είχε τα «κότσια» να το μοιραστεί με όλο τον κόσμο, δημοσιεύοντας το πιο θλιβερό και σοκαριστικό tweet!

H δημοσιογράφος του ραδιοφώνου του BBC Rachael Bland αποχαιρέτησε τους πάντες γράφοντας στο λογαριασμό της στο twitter και στο instagram πως της έχουν απομείνει λίγες μέρες ζωής… Όπως είπε και ο μύθος Frank Sinatra «Φοβάμαι πως ήρθε η ώρα μου φίλοι μου». Και μάλιστα ξαφνικά. Μου είπαν πως μου μένουν μέρες…Είναι πολύ σουρεαλιστικό»….

Η όμορφη δημοσιογράφος πριν δυο χρόνια, είχε διαγνωστεί με καρκίνο στο στήθος τον οποίο και πολέμησε. Ωστόσο τον περασμένο Μάιο σε συνέντευξή της είχε εξομολογηθεί ότι ο καρκίνος της δεν ήταν θεραπεύσιμος. Η Rachael που είναι παντρεμένη πέντε χρόνια και έχει ένα γιο δυο ετών προσπαθεί να προλάβει να γράψει ένα βιβλίο αφιερωμένο στο γιο της…

Πηγή: tlife

