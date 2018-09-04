Συγκλονίζει η 40χρονη δημοσιογράφος – «Μου μένουν λίγες μέρες ζωής»

H δημοσιογράφος του ραδιοφώνου του BBC Rachael Bland αποχαιρέτησε τους πάντες γράφοντας στο λογαριασμό της στο twitter και στο instagram πως της έχουν απομείνει λίγες μέρες ζωής… Όπως είπε και ο μύθος Frank Sinatra «Φοβάμαι πως ήρθε η ώρα μου φίλοι μου». Και μάλιστα ξαφνικά. Μου είπαν πως μου μένουν μέρες…Είναι πολύ σουρεαλιστικό»….
Η όμορφη δημοσιογράφος πριν δυο χρόνια, είχε διαγνωστεί με καρκίνο στο στήθος τον οποίο και πολέμησε. Ωστόσο τον περασμένο Μάιο σε συνέντευξή της είχε εξομολογηθεί ότι ο καρκίνος της δεν ήταν θεραπεύσιμος. Η Rachael που είναι παντρεμένη πέντε χρόνια και έχει ένα γιο δυο ετών προσπαθεί να προλάβει να γράψει ένα βιβλίο αφιερωμένο στο γιο της…
In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so very very much for all your support I’ve received along the way. @bowelbabe and @girlvscancer will continue with the podcast. Obviously I cant get round to all of your messages but I’ll do my very best to read them all. #cancer #fucancer #goodbye
#Repost @girlvscancer with @get_repost ・・・ No Pain No Gain It’s #YouMeBigC Day gang! This Week It’s ‘About The Pain’. @bigclittleme , @bowelbabe e & I Share Our Pain Experiences. And Discuss How It Can Literally Be A Pain In The Arse. We Also Talk To @royalmarsden n’s Dr Matthew Brown. Find Us In The Usual Places & At BBC.co.uk/YOUMEBIGC. #Cancer #CancerCommmunity #CancerSupport #Podcast
A beautiful day with my boys in beautiful Salcombe. When the sun shines there is NO WHERE BETTER. We played on boats and in the sea. And I walked up steps and hills. When a week ago I needed to sit down x4 between the hospital car park and ward. Breathing that sea air as much as I can and taking the good day (despite the 5am wake up call - cheers Fred and daylight ) #salcombe #cancer #stage4problems #devon #holiday #seaside #playingonboats #sunshine #breatheagain #mummylove #familytime #love #notdeadyet
Πηγή: tlife