Η Κύπρια πρωταθλήτρια σκοποβολής Άντρη Ελευθερίου παντρεύτηκε την αγαπημένη της

View this post on Instagram

Thank you all for being next to us at our wonderful party! Love you guys ❤️ Ps: Soon more pictures to come for the rest of our friends! Thanks to our photographer @piotrlabno and our Dj @loukas_antoniou . . #weddingparty #realfriends #beautifulpeople #loveisallyouneed #makememories #stophate #loveislove🌈