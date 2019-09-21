© SPORTSDNA 2019
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 12'

Herbee: Ο σκαντζόχοιρος που έχει τρελάνει το Instagram με το χαμόγελό του (pics)

21 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019, 14:53
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Herbee: Ο σκαντζόχοιρος που έχει τρελάνει το Instagram με το χαμόγελό του (pics)

Kλέβει καρδιές ο γλυκός σκαντζόχοιρος, Herbee, ο οποίος με το μαγευτικό του χαμόγελο έχει αποκτήσει περισσότερους από 1.500.000 ακολούθους στο Instagram.

Η πρώτη του εμφάνισή έγινε από την ιδιοκτήτριά του Ταλίτα μαζί με τον γηραιότερο φίλο του Pokee. Μετά τον θάνατο του γέρου σκαντζόχοιρου, ο Herbee συνέχισε να ποζάρει στον φακό. 

«Καταπληκτικοί άνθρωποι από όλο τον κόσμο εμπνέονται, ακολουθώντας τις περιπέτειές μας, ειδικά επειδή αγαπούν το μήνυμα μας: "Ανάμεσα στα σοβαρά που συμβαίνουν στον κόσμο καθημερινά, ο Pokee και ο Herbee είναι εδώ να δώσουν σε όλους έναν λόγο να χαμογελούν και να παραμένουν αισιόδοξοι», αναφέρει η η Ταλίτα στον ιστότοπό της. 

Read me a story and tuck me in tight, say a sweet prayer and kiss me goodnight

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) στις

I scream, you scream, Herbee screams for ICE CREAM . What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) στις

Το μικρό ζώο χαρακτηρίζεται από αρκετούς ως ο πιο χαρούμενος και χαδιάρης σκαντζόχοιρος του πλανήτη και οι χρήστες του Instagram δεν χορταίνουν να βλέπουν τις φωτογραφίες και τα βίντεο του.

Herbee’s face when I told him he’s getting a cat sister Which one do you like best 1-5?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) στις

Update: Congrats to the winners @ryan_vine @bunnyrabbid & @abigail.i.shelton Thanks everyone for joining & don’t be sad if you didn’t win this time!! There will be more giveaways soon! ___________________________________________ Giveaway! Today is the perfect day to give away THREE “Mr.Pokee Essentials” preset packs + 3 filters of the new fall preset pack that isn’t available yet! The presets are one-click filters that I created to help you guys edit your photos like mine and make them look much more professional. They work for all kinds of photos and are easy to install and apply with the free Lightroom App! (Swipe to see some before/after pictures) . To enter the Giveaway: 1. Follow @mr.pokee.presets and @mr.pokee 2. Tag one friend per comment. Each new friend that you tag is a new entry. . The 3 winners will be be chosen and announced on Monday, August 19 in this post and in the story. Good luck . If you can’t wait use the code “Herbee15” to get 15% off the Mr.Pokee Essentials pack (Link in bio + story). And if you have any questions you can always message me at @mr.pokee.presets!! #mrpokeepresets

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) στις

Πηγή: ethnos.gr 

