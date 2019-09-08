© SPORTSDNA 2019
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 λεπτό πριν
Εθνική: Τα highlights της ήττας από τις ΗΠΑ
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
4 λεπτά πριν
Δύσκολα με Ελλάδα ο Σιλμπ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
6 λεπτά πριν
Vegan ακτιβίστρια δέχτηκε σφαίρες επειδή πήγε να σώσει κουνέλια
ΠΡΩΙΝΟΣ ΤΥΠΟΣ
10 λεπτά πριν
Πρωινός Τύπος (8/9): «Να ρωτήσουμε τον Γιάννη για τον προπονητή της Εθνικής - Γουστάρουν να φορούν το εθνόσημο;»
ΣΑΝ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ
15 λεπτά πριν
Όταν ο Νίκος Γκάλης πέρασε στο πάνθεον της ιστορίας του παγκόσμιου μπάσκετ (vids)
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
21 λεπτά πριν
Το τρομερό κάρφωμα του Πουαριέ
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
26 λεπτά πριν
Γερμανικός Τύπος: Η ΕΕ αγνόησε τη δυστυχία των προσφύγων στα νησιά
SUPERLEAGUE 1
28 λεπτά πριν
Ολυμπιακός: Ντεμπούτο με Βόλο ο Γκασπάρ
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
36 λεπτά πριν
«Έφαγε» ξύλο ο Ντρίνκγουοτερ, την... έπεσε σε σύντροφο άλλου ποδοσφαιριστή! (pic)
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
46 λεπτά πριν
Παγκόσμιο: Ντέρμπι αήττητων στο 9ο γκρουπ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
46 λεπτά πριν
Εκβιάζει ξανά ο Ερντογάν: «‘Η θα γίνει αυτό που λέμε, ή θα ανοίξουμε τις πύλες»
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Επέστρεψε στην Γουότφορντ ο Κίκε Φλόρες (pic)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ανησυχία για το ηλεκτρονικό τσιγάρο μετά τον πέμπτο θάνατο στις ΗΠΑ
EURO 2020
1 ώρα πριν
6η αγωνιστική στα προκριματικά του Euro και τα «φώτα» στο Φινλανδία - Ιταλία
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
«Άκυρο» της FIBA στην επίσημη διαμαρτυρία της Λιθουανίας, τιμωρήθηκαν οι διαιτητές (pic)
US OPEN
1 ώρα πριν
To tweet του Στιβ Νας για τον θρίαμβο της Αντρεέσκου (pic)
ΤΕΝΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Εγκατέλειψε τα social media ο Τσιτσιπάς! (vid)
EURO 2020
1 ώρα πριν
Να παίξει για την αξιοπρέπεια της η Εθνική
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Ηλιούπολη: Αυτοκίνητο πέφτει πάνω σε πάγκους λαϊκής αγοράς (vid)
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Χρούμπαν: «Δεν υπάρχει περίπτωση να χάσουμε με 12 πόντους από την Ελλάδα»
SUPERLEAGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
ΑΕΚ: Νέος ρόλος για Ζεράλδες
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Εύβοια: Άνδρας χτύπησε μέχρι θανάτου με ρόπαλο γατάκι
ΜΕΤΑΔΟΣΕΙΣ TV
2 ώρες πριν
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (8/9)
PHOTO OF THE DAY
2 ώρες πριν
Μπορεί;
US OPEN
2 ώρες πριν
«Έσπασε» στη συνέντευξη τύπου η Αντρεέσκου
ΜΕΤΑΔΟΣΕΙΣ TV
3 ώρες πριν
Πανδαισία μπάσκετ στην ΕΡΤ: Όλο το τηλεοπτικό πρόγραμμα της 9ης μέρας του Παγκοσμίου
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
3 ώρες πριν
Τσίπρας στο CNBC: «Brexit χωρίς συμφωνία θα είναι τεράστια ζημιά για όλους μας»
SUPERLEAGUE 1
3 ώρες πριν
Κερδίζει πόντους για Παναθηναϊκό ο Καμαβουάκα, εξετάζεται του Γκάλο!
EURO 2020
3 ώρες πριν
Δύο παίκτες της Εθνικής στο... στόχαστρο του Φαν'τ Σιπ για απομάκρυνση!
SUPERLEAGUE 1
4 ώρες πριν
Κρατά stand by τον Ογκού η ΑΕΚ
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 4’

Vegan ακτιβίστρια δέχτηκε σφαίρες επειδή πήγε να σώσει κουνέλια

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019, 10:00
Vegan ακτιβίστρια δέχτηκε σφαίρες επειδή πήγε να σώσει κουνέλια

Επίθεση με σφαίρες δέχτηκε μια Vegan ακτιβίστρια, στην προσπάθεια της να σώσει κουνέλια.

Η ακτιβίστρια Mia σε βίντεο που μοιράστηκε με τους διαδικτυακούς της φίλους στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης κατήγγειλε πόσο "υπερβολικά επιθετικός" ήταν ο αγρότης που επιτέθηκε στην ίδια και την ομάδα της πριν φτάσει η αστυνομία.

Η επίθεση συνέβη λίγο αφότου η Mia και η ομάδα της με ακτιβιστές, εισέβαλαν σε μία φάρμα που εκτρέφει κουνέλια στην Ισπανία και διέσωσε 16 ζωές.

Today we entered a rabbit farm and rescued 16 lives. . The farmer was extremely aggressive and attacked us, strangling activists and smashing their heads with metal poles. The police came and told us to leave peacefully, which we did. After we left the farmers chased us down the motorway at 200km for an hour. We tried to lose them down a side road but they were on our tails. They blocked us into a dead end and surround the car with 5 other farmers’ cars. They were banging on the windows, shouting and threatening us. We called the police who arrived after an hour. They diffused the situation and escorted us to a ‘safe place’. We asked them to escort us home but they refused and said we would be okay. They let us go and 10 minutes later back on the motorway one of their call pulled up alongside us and shot at us. The window exploded in my face and there was a lot of blood from all the glass. We’re currently at the hospital and waiting to go to the police station to report this crime. . The most important thing is that the non-human animals are safe. They are far from that hell hole. I don’t want this to be about me at all, I just want people to know how evil farmers are. If this is how they treat humans, how can we expect them to care for animals? . Despite everything, I am just happy that those 16 lives are free from harm. They make everything worth it.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Mia (@mythical.mia) στις

Στο βίντεο οπού τη βλέπουμε να βρίσκεται σε ένα φανερά κατεστραμμένο όχημα, η ακτιβίστρια περιγράφει την εμπειρία της κατά την οποία ενώ βρισκόταν μέσα στο αμάξι και οδηγούσε ξαφνικά το παράθυρο "έσπασε" από μία σφαίρα και πετάχτηκαν παντού γυαλιά.

Αφού έφτασε η αστυνομία και διέταξε τους ακτιβιστές να αποχωρήσουν, η Mia υποστηρίζει ότι ο αγρότης τους κυνήγησε στον αυτοκινητόδρομο για κάποια ώρα, μέχρι να καταφέρουν να του ξεφύγουν.

Πηγή: news247.gr 

