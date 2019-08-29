Αυστραλία: Στρίπερ έκανε κόλπο με φωτιά και έκαψε στριπ κλαμπ (vid)

Στην διάρκεια του διαγωνισμού «Miss Nude Australia» που γινόταν στο στριπ κλαμπ «Crazy Horse», η Χάρλεϊ βαν Ντάνγκερφιλντ, έβαλε τα δερμάτινα ρούχα της και άρχισε να χορεύει κάνοντας κόλπα με την φωτιά. Οπως αναφέρει όμως η Mirror, τα πράγματα δεν εξελίχθηκαν καλά, καθώς έβαλε κατά λάθος φωτιά στη σκηνή. Η φωτιά εξαπλώθηκε σε χρόνο ρεκόρ, με αποτέλεσμα να εκκενωθεί αμέσως το μαγαζί.
Το προσωπικό του κλαμπ κάλεσε την πυροσβεστική, η οποία έφτασε στο σημείο, αλλά η ζημιά είχε ήδη γίνει. Οπως αναφέρουν τα τοπικά ΜΜΕ, από την φωτιά που έβαλε η στρίπερ, έγιναν ζημιές ύψους 3.000 δολαρίων. Φυσικά, οι διοργανωτές του διαγωνισμού Miss Nude Australia, την απέκλεισαν μετά το περιστατικό... Η ίδια μάλιστα ζήτησε συγνώμη μέσω Instagram, αλλά μετά, άγνωστο γιατί, έσβησε το ποστάρισμα.
I’ve overcome many adversities over the last 15 months. I survived domestic violence, drug addiction, debilitating grief and essentially hit rock bottom. Since then I have pulled myself from the deep recesses of hell and maintained sobriety for 14 months. I am now happy, healthy and studying my masters to help others still trapped. For me, fire dancing is a symbol of resilience! It took a level of strength I never knew I had to survive, I feel that strength when I watch the flames dance, with such a captivating intensity. Next week, I hope to bring that passion to the Crazy Horse stage! I hope to tell the audience a story, my story and the story of so many women and men, still suffering in silence. I hope I can ignite the spark for victims still suffering and remind them, every moment you breathe.. YOU ARE A SURVIVOR! #missnudesa #missnudeaustralia2020 #mentalhealthawareness #SURVIVOR
Πηγή: iefimerida.gr