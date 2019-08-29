Αυστραλία: Στρίπερ έκανε κόλπο με φωτιά και έκαψε στριπ κλαμπ (vid)

© SPORTSDNA 2019
29 Αυγούστου 2019
Ένα κόλπο με φωτιά μιας στρίπερ στην Αδελαϊδα της Αυστραλίας, αποδείχθηκε... κακή ιδέα.

Στην διάρκεια του διαγωνισμού «Miss Nude Australia» που γινόταν στο στριπ κλαμπ «Crazy Horse», η Χάρλεϊ βαν Ντάνγκερφιλντ, έβαλε τα δερμάτινα ρούχα της και άρχισε να χορεύει κάνοντας κόλπα με την φωτιά. Οπως αναφέρει όμως η Mirror, τα πράγματα δεν εξελίχθηκαν καλά, καθώς έβαλε κατά λάθος φωτιά στη σκηνή. Η φωτιά εξαπλώθηκε σε χρόνο ρεκόρ, με αποτέλεσμα να εκκενωθεί αμέσως το μαγαζί.

Το προσωπικό του κλαμπ κάλεσε την πυροσβεστική, η οποία έφτασε στο σημείο, αλλά η ζημιά είχε ήδη γίνει. Οπως αναφέρουν τα τοπικά ΜΜΕ, από την φωτιά που έβαλε η στρίπερ, έγιναν ζημιές ύψους 3.000 δολαρίων. Φυσικά, οι διοργανωτές του διαγωνισμού Miss Nude Australia, την απέκλεισαν μετά το περιστατικό... Η ίδια μάλιστα ζήτησε συγνώμη μέσω Instagram, αλλά μετά, άγνωστο γιατί, έσβησε το ποστάρισμα.

I’ve overcome many adversities over the last 15 months. I survived domestic violence, drug addiction, debilitating grief and essentially hit rock bottom. Since then I have pulled myself from the deep recesses of hell and maintained sobriety for 14 months. I am now happy, healthy and studying my masters to help others still trapped. For me, fire dancing is a symbol of resilience! It took a level of strength I never knew I had to survive, I feel that strength when I watch the flames dance, with such a captivating intensity. Next week, I hope to bring that passion to the Crazy Horse stage! I hope to tell the audience a story, my story and the story of so many women and men, still suffering in silence. I hope I can ignite the spark for victims still suffering and remind them, every moment you breathe.. YOU ARE A SURVIVOR! #missnudesa #missnudeaustralia2020 #mentalhealthawareness #SURVIVOR

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Harley Van Dangerfield (@harleyvandangerfield) στις

Πηγή: iefimerida.gr 

