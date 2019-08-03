© SPORTSDNA 2019
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Τα highlights από την επική ανατροπή της Σάκκαρη και τη νίκη του Τσιτσιπά (vids)
Τα highlights από την επική ανατροπή της Σάκκαρη και τη νίκη του Τσιτσιπά (vids)
ΤΕΝΙΣ
2 λεπτά πριν
Τα highlights από την επική ανατροπή της Σάκκαρη και τη νίκη του Τσιτσιπά (vids)
Στον Βόλο για τον... γιο του ο Μαρτσουλιόνις (pics)
Στον Βόλο για τον... γιο του ο Μαρτσουλιόνις (pics)
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
6 λεπτά πριν
Στον Βόλο για τον... γιο του ο Μαρτσουλιόνις (pics)
Φωτιά σε ξηρά χόρτα στον Ασπρόπυργο
Φωτιά σε ξηρά χόρτα στον Ασπρόπυργο
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
7 λεπτά πριν
Φωτιά σε ξηρά χόρτα στον Ασπρόπυργο
Σιβηρία: Συνεχίζεται η επιχείρηση κατάσβεσης των πυρκαγιών - 993 τόνοι νερού χρησιμοποιήθηκαν σε 24 ώρες
Σιβηρία: Συνεχίζεται η επιχείρηση κατάσβεσης των πυρκαγιών - 993 τόνοι νερού χρησιμοποιήθηκαν σε 24 ώρες
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
10 λεπτά πριν
Σιβηρία: Συνεχίζεται η επιχείρηση κατάσβεσης των πυρκαγιών - 993 τόνοι νερού χρησιμοποιήθηκαν σε 24 ώρες
Άρης: Ξεκινάει την Κυριακή η δουλειά για Μόλντε
Άρης: Ξεκινάει την Κυριακή η δουλειά για Μόλντε
EUROPA LEAGUE
16 λεπτά πριν
Άρης: Ξεκινάει την Κυριακή η δουλειά για Μόλντε
«Ο Σολδάνο στο στόχαστρο της Μπόκα Τζούνιορς»
«Ο Σολδάνο στο στόχαστρο της Μπόκα Τζούνιορς»
SUPERLEAGUE 1
17 λεπτά πριν
«Ο Σολδάνο στο στόχαστρο της Μπόκα Τζούνιορς»
Θυμήθηκε το χρυσό του 2008 η ΕΟΚ (pic)
Θυμήθηκε το χρυσό του 2008 η ΕΟΚ (pic)
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
27 λεπτά πριν
Θυμήθηκε το χρυσό του 2008 η ΕΟΚ (pic)
Χατζόγλου: «Ο Ηρακλής θα παίξει 99% στη Super League 1»
Χατζόγλου: «Ο Ηρακλής θα παίξει 99% στη Super League 1»
SUPERLEAGUE 1
27 λεπτά πριν
Χατζόγλου: «Ο Ηρακλής θα παίξει 99% στη Super League 1»
Μητσοτάκης: «Δεσμεύομαι να λειτουργήσει άμεσα το νοσοκομείο Καρπάθου»
Μητσοτάκης: «Δεσμεύομαι να λειτουργήσει άμεσα το νοσοκομείο Καρπάθου»
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
30 λεπτά πριν
Μητσοτάκης: «Δεσμεύομαι να λειτουργήσει άμεσα το νοσοκομείο Καρπάθου»
Ολυμπιακός: «Το πάθος του αρχηγού» (pic)
Ολυμπιακός: «Το πάθος του αρχηγού» (pic)
SUPERLEAGUE 1
43 λεπτά πριν
Ολυμπιακός: «Το πάθος του αρχηγού» (pic)
Κοντέινερ με μπανάνες γεμάτο κοκαΐνη βρήκε η ΑΑΔΕ
Κοντέινερ με μπανάνες γεμάτο κοκαΐνη βρήκε η ΑΑΔΕ
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
50 λεπτά πριν
Κοντέινερ με μπανάνες γεμάτο κοκαΐνη βρήκε η ΑΑΔΕ
Επίσημο: Παίκτης του Ηρακλή ο Μανωλόπουλος
Επίσημο: Παίκτης του Ηρακλή ο Μανωλόπουλος
BASKET LEAGUE
54 λεπτά πριν
Επίσημο: Παίκτης του Ηρακλή ο Μανωλόπουλος
Koύζμα για Άντονι: «Είναι καλύτερος από τους μισούς παίκτες στο ΝΒΑ, τον θέλω στους Λέικερς»
Koύζμα για Άντονι: «Είναι καλύτερος από τους μισούς παίκτες στο ΝΒΑ, τον θέλω στους Λέικερς»
NBA
58 λεπτά πριν
Koύζμα για Άντονι: «Είναι καλύτερος από τους μισούς παίκτες στο ΝΒΑ, τον θέλω στους Λέικερς»
Υπερυπνία: Ο λόγος που αν και κοιμάσαι πολύ νιώθεις κουρασμένος
Υπερυπνία: Ο λόγος που αν και κοιμάσαι πολύ νιώθεις κουρασμένος
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
59 λεπτά πριν
Υπερυπνία: Ο λόγος που αν και κοιμάσαι πολύ νιώθεις κουρασμένος
Ο Πίπεν των... φτωχών!
Ο Πίπεν των... φτωχών!
BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ο Πίπεν των... φτωχών!
Στην Μπράιτον με μεταγραφή ρεκόρ ο Γουέμπστερ
Στην Μπράιτον με μεταγραφή ρεκόρ ο Γουέμπστερ
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Στην Μπράιτον με μεταγραφή ρεκόρ ο Γουέμπστερ
Σοκ στην Χαλκιδική: Πατέρας πυροβόλησε τον γιο του μετά από καυγά
Σοκ στην Χαλκιδική: Πατέρας πυροβόλησε τον γιο του μετά από καυγά
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Σοκ στην Χαλκιδική: Πατέρας πυροβόλησε τον γιο του μετά από καυγά
Γκαλινάρι: «Το επόμενο καλοκαίρι θα προτιμήσω μια ομάδα που θα παλέψει για τον τίτλο»
Γκαλινάρι: «Το επόμενο καλοκαίρι θα προτιμήσω μια ομάδα που θα παλέψει για τον τίτλο»
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Γκαλινάρι: «Το επόμενο καλοκαίρι θα προτιμήσω μια ομάδα που θα παλέψει για τον τίτλο»
Στην τελική ευθεία για Άγιαξ - Αγωνία για Ελ Καντουρί
Στην τελική ευθεία για Άγιαξ - Αγωνία για Ελ Καντουρί
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Στην τελική ευθεία για Άγιαξ - Αγωνία για Ελ Καντουρί
Σηκώνεις τα χέρια ψηλά - Κάνουν πόλεμο στον Γιαννακόπουλο – Είναι Παναθηναικοί;
Σηκώνεις τα χέρια ψηλά - Κάνουν πόλεμο στον Γιαννακόπουλο – Είναι Παναθηναικοί;
BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Σηκώνεις τα χέρια ψηλά - Κάνουν πόλεμο στον Γιαννακόπουλο – Είναι Παναθηναικοί;
Στην Γκαζιαντέπ και επίσημα ο Λοντίγκιν
Στην Γκαζιαντέπ και επίσημα ο Λοντίγκιν
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στην Γκαζιαντέπ και επίσημα ο Λοντίγκιν
Ξέμεινε από… σκάφος ο Πάνος Καμμένος
Ξέμεινε από… σκάφος ο Πάνος Καμμένος
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ξέμεινε από… σκάφος ο Πάνος Καμμένος
Ο απίθανος πόντος του Κύργιου (vid)
Ο απίθανος πόντος του Κύργιου (vid)
500 SERIES
1 ώρα πριν
Ο απίθανος πόντος του Κύργιου (vid)
Συντάξεις: Παράθυρο πρόωρης εξόδου για 240.000 υπαλλήλους και επαγγελματίες
Συντάξεις: Παράθυρο πρόωρης εξόδου για 240.000 υπαλλήλους και επαγγελματίες
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Συντάξεις: Παράθυρο πρόωρης εξόδου για 240.000 υπαλλήλους και επαγγελματίες
Τα έχει όλα, σχεδόν τσάμπα: Το ελληνικό νησί που δίνεις μάχη για να κλείσεις ένα απ’ τα 10 του δωμάτια (Pics)
Τα έχει όλα, σχεδόν τσάμπα: Το ελληνικό νησί που δίνεις μάχη για να κλείσεις ένα απ’ τα 10 του δωμάτια (Pics)
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Τα έχει όλα, σχεδόν τσάμπα: Το ελληνικό νησί που δίνεις μάχη για να κλείσεις ένα απ’ τα 10 του δωμάτια (Pics)
Κρήτη: Σύλληψη 21χρονου με ποσότητες κοκαΐνης και κάνναβης
Κρήτη: Σύλληψη 21χρονου με ποσότητες κοκαΐνης και κάνναβης
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Κρήτη: Σύλληψη 21χρονου με ποσότητες κοκαΐνης και κάνναβης
ΑΕΛ: «Έγινε απόπειρα παραχάραξης πρόσκλησης ξένου ποδοσφαιριστή» (pic)
ΑΕΛ: «Έγινε απόπειρα παραχάραξης πρόσκλησης ξένου ποδοσφαιριστή» (pic)
SUPERLEAGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
ΑΕΛ: «Έγινε απόπειρα παραχάραξης πρόσκλησης ξένου ποδοσφαιριστή» (pic)
Η επίσημη φωτογράφιση της Εθνικής πριν την Κίνα (pics)
Η επίσημη φωτογράφιση της Εθνικής πριν την Κίνα (pics)
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Η επίσημη φωτογράφιση της Εθνικής πριν την Κίνα (pics)
Μεγάλη βραδιά για το ελληνικό τένις!
Μεγάλη βραδιά για το ελληνικό τένις!
ΤΕΝΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Μεγάλη βραδιά για το ελληνικό τένις!
Μεγάλη φωτιά στην Αρχαία Ολυμπία - Επί τόπου ισχυρές δυνάμεις της Πυροσβεστικής
Μεγάλη φωτιά στην Αρχαία Ολυμπία - Επί τόπου ισχυρές δυνάμεις της Πυροσβεστικής
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Μεγάλη φωτιά στην Αρχαία Ολυμπία - Επί τόπου ισχυρές δυνάμεις της Πυροσβεστικής
Τελευταία νέα
Close
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 4’

Σιβηρία: Συνεχίζεται η επιχείρηση κατάσβεσης των πυρκαγιών - 993 τόνοι νερού χρησιμοποιήθηκαν σε 24 ώρες

3 Αυγούστου 2019, 15:20
Σιβηρία: Συνεχίζεται η επιχείρηση κατάσβεσης των πυρκαγιών - 993 τόνοι νερού χρησιμοποιήθηκαν σε 24 ώρες

Ομάδα με περισσότερους από 10.000 ανθρώπους επιχειρεί στην κατάσβεση των δασικών πυρκαγιών που έχουν ξεσπάσει στη ρωσική Άπω Ανατολή και στη Σιβηρία. Το τελευταίο 24ωρο πάνω από 993 τόνοι νερού έχουν χρησιμοποιηθεί.

Προσωπικό 10.000 ανθρώπων και τεχνικός εξοπλισμός περίπου 3.000 μηχανημάτων διαφόρων τύπων συμμετέχουν στην προσπάθεια κατάσβεσης των δασικών πυρκαγιών στην ρωσική Άπω Ανατολή και στην Σιβηρία, σύμφωνα με δήλωση του υπουργείου Εκτάκτων Αναγκών στο ρωσικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Sputnik.

“Το σύνολο της ομάδας που έχει εμπλακεί στην κατάσβεση των δασικών πυρκαγιών αποτελείται από 10.000 ανθρώπους, τεχνικό εξοπλισμό 2.800 μηχανημάτων, αλλά και 70 αεροσκάφη,” ανέφερε το ίδιο υπουργείο.

Κατά το τελευταίο 24ωρο στην προσπάθεια κατάσβεσης έχουν εμπλακεί 12 αεροσκάφη, ρίχνοντας 993 τόνους νερού στα φλεγόμενα δασικά μέτωπα.

Πηγή: news247.gr

Διαβαστε επισης

© SPORTSDNA 2019 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Σιβηρία: Συνεχίζεται η επιχείρηση κατάσβεσης των πυρκαγιών - 993 τόνοι νερού χρησιμοποιήθηκαν σε 24 ώρες
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 4’