Σιβηρία: Συνεχίζεται η επιχείρηση κατάσβεσης των πυρκαγιών - 993 τόνοι νερού χρησιμοποιήθηκαν σε 24 ώρες

Προσωπικό 10.000 ανθρώπων και τεχνικός εξοπλισμός περίπου 3.000 μηχανημάτων διαφόρων τύπων συμμετέχουν στην προσπάθεια κατάσβεσης των δασικών πυρκαγιών στην ρωσική Άπω Ανατολή και στην Σιβηρία, σύμφωνα με δήλωση του υπουργείου Εκτάκτων Αναγκών στο ρωσικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Sputnik.
“Το σύνολο της ομάδας που έχει εμπλακεί στην κατάσβεση των δασικών πυρκαγιών αποτελείται από 10.000 ανθρώπους, τεχνικό εξοπλισμό 2.800 μηχανημάτων, αλλά και 70 αεροσκάφη,” ανέφερε το ίδιο υπουργείο.
Κατά το τελευταίο 24ωρο στην προσπάθεια κατάσβεσης έχουν εμπλακεί 12 αεροσκάφη, ρίχνοντας 993 τόνους νερού στα φλεγόμενα δασικά μέτωπα.
#Siberia wildfires: Desperate starving foxes asking for food after fleeing forest fires pic.twitter.com/dWljYVdkpy— RT (@RT_com) August 3, 2019
Massive wildlife tragedy as bears and foxes flee taiga, while smaller animals suffocate in smoke. Predators seek food in villages all around Siberia as climate expert warns of worse fires each year due to soaring rise in temperatures, 10C above average. https://t.co/xGVmCYcVI9 pic.twitter.com/KhtRIRsOID— The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) August 1, 2019
Mongolia's capital city of Ulan Bator shrouded by smog from massive wildfires in Siberia https://t.co/JmqQI5G9EK pic.twitter.com/ZijymjxZOL— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 31, 2019
Flooding closes federal highway in #Siberia pic.twitter.com/XOlaIwCGj2— Ruptly (@Ruptly) July 30, 2019
Smoke from #Siberia #Wildfires in Bratsk, Irkutsk oblast - July 31. Video - https://t.co/L54h7zTqYQ pic.twitter.com/SrpJezGUy5— Kirill Bakanov (new account) (@WeatherSarov1) July 31, 2019
Almost 4 million hectares of forest are on fire in Siberia.— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) August 2, 2019
A state of emergency has been declared in 4 Russian provinces.
Huge cities are covered in a toxic haze.
The #climate crisis is here. There is no planet B. #ActOnClimate #PeopleVsOil #energy #go100re #GreenNewDeal pic.twitter.com/J17ZHj4eRW
good morning from siberia pic.twitter.com/BaU0nmQPxu— ⛓️ (@kmgsangel) August 1, 2019
I like when our government and the Ministry of Emergencies talk about the fires in Siberia. "The region was not ready enough, the whole problem is in very dry and hot weather".— Aurumfer (@aurumfer) August 1, 2019
Yes guys, summer is hot weather time. Amazing right? It seems like someone needs to finish school. pic.twitter.com/bdp0KWeAyZ
#SaveSiberiaForests— Mariya (@mamamiaitsmary) July 29, 2019
In Siberia, burning forests, the government of Russia says that it is not economically profitable to extinguish the fire. And at the same time there is money for the parade of the Navy and Putin offered to help Greece with forest fires. @NatGeoMagRU @NatGeo pic.twitter.com/5JbYgQS4gn
#Siberia in flames!— Khodorkovsky Center (@mbk_center) July 31, 2019
⚡️3,2 million hectares of forest fires spark potential disaster for the Arctic
and the world's climate while accelerating global warming, but has also an imminent grave impact on health of the local population of the vast affected area.#SaveSiberiaForesْts pic.twitter.com/OM1zFXbAJu
Πηγή: news247.gr