Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’

Σύνορα ΗΠΑ-Μεξικού: Παιδιά στήνουν τραμπάλες στους φράχτες που διχάζουν (vid)

31 Ιουλίου 2019, 09:40
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Σύνορα ΗΠΑ-Μεξικού: Παιδιά στήνουν τραμπάλες στους φράχτες που διχάζουν (vid)

Τα τείχη που υψώνονται στα σύνορα των χωρών, δεν είναι ικανά να βάλουν φρένο στην παιδική ανεμελιά.

Κάποιες φορές, τα κάνουν σκυθρωπά, άλλες, δυστυχώς τους στερούν μια για πάντα το χαμόγελο, όμως ευτυχώς, τα παιδιά παραμένουν πάντα παιδιά και κάνουν απλούστερο κι ομορφότερο τον κόσμο.

Ένα τέτοιο σκηνικό στήθηκε στα σύνορα που χωρίζουν τις ΗΠΑ από το Μεξικό, όταν παιδιά κι από τις δυο πλευρές, συγκεντρώθηκαν με τους γονείς τους και τοποθέτησαν ροζ τραμπάλες με τη μία μεριά να πατάει στη μία χώρα και την άλλη άκρη του σωλήνα στην άλλη...

Έστειλαν ένα ξεκάθαρο μήνυμα στην κυβέρνηση των ΗΠΑ και τους ομοϊδεάτες της ότι ο ρατσισμός και η ξενοφοβία, αλλά και η απάνθρωπη συμπεριφορά κατά των μεταναστών, δεν έχουν θέση σ' έναν πλανήτη που πασχίζει να επιβιώσει.

One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture

A post shared by Ronald Rael (@rrael) on

Πηγή: ethnos.gr

