Βίντεο: Αμερικανάκια και μεξικανάκια κάνουν... τραμπάλα στο τείχος που χωρίζει τις δύο χώρες

Κίνηση διαμαρτυρίας με σαφές μήνυμα προς τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ έστειλαν παιδιά από τις ΗΠΑ και το Μεξικό.
Μαζί με τους γονείς τους, συγκεντρώθηκαν στο τείχος που χωρίζει τις δύο χώρες, στα σύνορα και αφού τοποθέτησαν ροζ τραμπάλες ανάμεσα στο τείχος, άρχισαν να παίζουν και διασκεδάζουν όπως μόνο τα παιδιά μπορούν να το κάνουν.
Οι ξενοφοβικές, ρατσιστικές και απαξιωτικές αναφορές του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ τόσο απέναντι στις τέσσερις γυναίκες βουλευτές των Δημοκρατικών, όσο και γενικότερα εναντίον των μεταναστών, έχουν διχάσει απόλυτα την αμερικανική κοινωνία, με πολλές αντιδράσεις εκατέρωθεν.
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture
Πηγή: protothema.gr