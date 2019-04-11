© SPORTSDNA 2019
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 3’

Κύπρια φοιτήτρια «μάγεψε» με το τραγούδι της στο μετρό της Σιγκαπούρης

11 Απριλίου 2019, 15:30
Κύπρια φοιτήτρια «μάγεψε» με το τραγούδι της στο μετρό της Σιγκαπούρης

Ένα πραγματικά απρόσμενο περιστατικό έλαβε χώρα σε ένα βαγόνι του μετρό της Σιγκαπούρης όπου μία Κύπρια φοιτήτρια τραγούδησε το τραγούδι της ταινίας Frozen «Let it Go». Έγινε viral στο Instagram το βίντεο με το τραγούδι.

«Παράσταση» σε βαγόνι του μετρό της Σιγκαπούρης έδωσε μια Κύπρια φοιτήτρια, με τους επιβάτες να απολαμβάνουν το θέαμα και κάποιοι από αυτούς να τραγουδούν μαζί της. 

Πρόκειται για τη Μαρία Ζένιου, από τη Λευκωσία, η οποία τραγούδησε το τραγούδι της ταινίας Frozen «Let it Go».

Το βίντεο με το τραγούδι της ανέβηκε στο instagram προκαλώντας θετικά σχόλια.

My first Disney audition taught me so much! It opened new doors for me! I used to be so shy about singing in front of others, I was even shy in front of the judges which was the only place where I should have shown who I am! However, right after the audition, I felt completely free to be myself and I let go of anything that was holding me back! I was singing and dancing in the streets of Singapore, and as you can see in this video, I tried to make my beautiful Disney friends sing with me in the subway! Let it go guys! Who cares what people say??? Set yourselves completely free and you will fly ❤️ #disneyland #hongkongdisneyland #audition #disneyauditions #foreveryoung #free #singing #singapore #subway #subwaysingapore #subwaysinging #dreamer #magic #disney #disneylife #disneymagic #princess #fairy #fairytale #ootd #fashion #travel #travelblogger #travelblog #studentlife #studentlifetrends #studentlifecyprus #cypriotgirl #serbiangirl #greekgirl

A post shared by Maria - 邹丽娅 (@maria.zeniou) on

H Μαρία Ζένιου από τη Λευκωσία, σπουδάζει στην Κίνα από όπου πήγε στη Σιγκαπούρη για να λάβει μέρος σε ακρόαση (audition) για τη Disneyland που θα δημιουργηθεί στο Χονγκ Κονγκ. Επίσης κλήθηκε και σε δεύτερη ακρόαση στο Χονγκ Κονγκ. 

Το μήνυμα που θέλει να περάσει, όπως και η ίδια έχει γράψει στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, είναι ότι πρέπει να πιστέψουμε στα όνειρα μας και όλα μπορούν να επιτευχθούν.

Πηγή: protothema.gr 

