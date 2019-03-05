© SPORTSDNA 2019
Ποινικές διώξεις σε Δούρου, Ψινάκη και άλλους 18, για τους νεκρούς στο Μάτι
Ποινικές διώξεις σε Δούρου, Ψινάκη και άλλους 18, για τους νεκρούς στο Μάτι
3 λεπτά πριν
Το «όλα δικά μας» να το ξεχάσουν
ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΚΟΝΤΟΣ
6 λεπτά πριν
Οι Ελληνοαυστραλοί ποδοσφαιριστές απαντούν: «Γιατί το ελληνικό ποδόσφαιρο είναι υποτιμημένο;»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
10 λεπτά πριν
Δημογραφικό – Τσίπρας: Απαραίτητη η ενσωμάτωση των μεταναστών
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
14 λεπτά πριν
Η Στέλλα Χριστοδούλου MVP της 18ης αγωνιστικής
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
17 λεπτά πριν
Μπέντιλ: «Να τερματίσουμε στις τέσσερις πρώτες θέσεις, απολαμβάνω να παίζω στο Περιστέρι»
BASKET LEAGUE
20 λεπτά πριν
Χτυποκάρδια στο Beverly Hills: «Καταραμένοι» ρόλοι ή απλές συμπτώσεις;
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
32 λεπτά πριν
Αλλαγή καριέρας: Η πιο «καυτή» παίκτρια του GNTM κατεβαίνει στις εκλογές! (vid)
LIFE STYLE
36 λεπτά πριν
Πώς και ποιους επηρεάζουν οι πλανήτες από 6/3 έως και 12/3
ΖΩΔΙΑ
36 λεπτά πριν
Διάψευση Παναθηναϊκού για δική του αποχώρηση και «καρφιά» για Γουλιέλμο, Λιόλιο
BASKET LEAGUE
44 λεπτά πριν
Επιβεβαιώθηκαν οι φόβοι για Τοροσίδη – Ένα μήνα έξω!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
45 λεπτά πριν
Το... σόου των Κέιν και Πάργκο
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
45 λεπτά πριν
Δεληζήσης: «Στον Άρη ζω τις καλύτερες στιγμές μου, χαρούμενος για την ανανέωση»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
52 λεπτά πριν
«Τελειώνει από τον Ολυμπιακό λόγω... ΠΑΟΚ - Δε χωράει στην ΑΕΚ, παίζει στον ΠΑΟ»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
53 λεπτά πριν
Λάνγκφορντ: «Ο Παναθηναϊκός ήταν η ευκαιρία μου»
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
58 λεπτά πριν
Την Πέμπτη (7/3) η απολογία Λουτσέσκου και Ουάρντα
ΠΕΙΘΑΡΧΙΚΕΣ ΑΠΟΦΑΣΕΙΣ
58 λεπτά πριν
Τα νεότερα για τον Τζαμάλ Τζόουνς του ΠΑΟΚ
BASKET LEAGUE
59 λεπτά πριν
Τραγωδία στο Παγκράτι: Νεκρή η γυναίκα που έπεσε από μπαλκόνι
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
59 λεπτά πριν
Πρόταση Άρη για Ανεξάρτητη Επιτροπή Διαιτησίας στην Α1
BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Με 5 αθλητές η Ελλάδα στο Παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα Παίδων - Κορασίδων
ΑΡΣΗ ΒΑΡΩΝ
1 ώρα πριν
Άγριο ξύλο σε αγώνα πόκερ (vids)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Παπαδόπουλος: «Να τα πείτε στους παίκτες σας, που χρωστάτε» - Σταυρόπουλος: «Είσαι στα όρια της γελοιότητας»
BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Με απόδοση 3,9% το νέο δεκαετές ομόλογο
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Μια ανάσα από τον Τζόρνταν ο Λεμπρόν
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Προχωράει η παράδοση των οριστικών τίτλων μετοχών σε 14.000 φίλους του ΠΑΟΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Νέα καθυστέρηση στην αναδιάρθρωση, οργιάζουν οι φήμες
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ
1 ώρα πριν
Οπαδοί της ΑΕΚ στα Σπάτα: «Πήρατε αέρα με το πρωτάθλημα, απογοητευτική η εικόνα μας»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Μαχλάς: «Στο... πανηγύρι της χώρας, ο ΟΦΗ είναι το εξιλαστήριο θύμα»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΝΔ: Πέγκυ Σταθακοπούλου, Τζαβέλα και Τσελέντης στους νέους 12 υποψήφιους ευρωβουλευτές
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Νέο ειδύλλιο: Στην αγκαλιά της Ελευθερίας Ελευθερίου ο Μπόγρης
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

5 Μαρτίου 2019, 15:24
Ένα απίστευτο περιστατικό συνέβη σε poker room στην Αριζόνα.

Ένας από τους συμμετέχοντες εξοργίστηκε με τους dealers γιατί έχασε ένα blind και άρχισε μια πρωτοφανή επίθεση. Τριγυρνούσε στο poker room με τις μάρκες του στο χέρι και έβριζε δυνατά επί δύο λεπτά τουλάχιστον.

Έβριζε διαρκώς ενώ η κατάσταση δεν άργησε να ξεφύγει. Ένας άλλος παίκτης του επιτέθηκε και άρχισε να τον γρονθοκοπεί. 

