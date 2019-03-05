Άγριο ξύλο σε αγώνα πόκερ (vids)

Ένας από τους συμμετέχοντες εξοργίστηκε με τους dealers γιατί έχασε ένα blind και άρχισε μια πρωτοφανή επίθεση. Τριγυρνούσε στο poker room με τις μάρκες του στο χέρι και έβριζε δυνατά επί δύο λεπτά τουλάχιστον.
Έβριζε διαρκώς ενώ η κατάσταση δεν άργησε να ξεφύγει. Ένας άλλος παίκτης του επιτέθηκε και άρχισε να τον γρονθοκοπεί.
Wild times at Talking Stick Part 1 pic.twitter.com/tE0N7QOz1c— Justin Pechie (@looshle) 3 Μαρτίου 2019
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/K78uamWGCu— Justin Pechie (@looshle) 3 Μαρτίου 2019
Another angle of the Talking Stick fight after the guy gets attacked. The attacker took a clean one to the face while being held back.— Joey BLuffett ✌ (@Joeingram1) 3 Μαρτίου 2019
The guy was angry at the dealers because of a missed blind according to a post on IG.
I've missed my calling compiling & breaking down fights pic.twitter.com/Bx5UBpIEfx