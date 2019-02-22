Σεισμός 7,7 ρίχτερ στο Εκουαδόρ (vid)

Σεισμός 7,7 Ρίχτερ έπληξε πριν από λίγο το Εκουαδόρ.
Το επίκεντρο της δόνησης, σύμφωνα με το Αμερικανικό Γεωλογικό Ινστοτούτο, εντοπίζεται σε απόσταση 224 χιλιόμετρα νοτιανατολικά της πόλης Αμπατο, κοντά στα σύνορα με το Περού.
Προς το παρόν δεν υπάρχει ενημέρωση για κίνδυνο τσουνάμι, ενώ οι πρώτες εικόνες δείχνουν τον κόσμο να έχει βγει τρομαγμένος στον δρόμο.
EARTHQUAKE IN ECUADOR: First images from #Ecuador. #Temblor #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/0pI2XgtBI6— Earthquakes World (@Terremoti7) 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
EARTHQUAKE IN ECUADOR: Epicenter 20 km from the border with #Peru #Ecuador #Temblor pic.twitter.com/LDXLFTN98o— Earthquakes World (@Terremoti7) 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
7.7 Magnitude #earthquake in Palora, Equador. I was just going to be looking right now at the maps, (and still will ofc)using tools on https://t.co/RqBRl60J9J to make some forecasts.— Rebecca Jo Steelman (@Rebeccas_Art) 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
7+ Mag uptick already has been expected due to Solar Polar Field (SPF) peak, Via @TheRealS0s pic.twitter.com/wFlXVfrfRU
Πηγή: ethnos.gr