Σεισμός 7,7 ρίχτερ στο Εκουαδόρ (vid)

© SPORTSDNA 2019
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Αυτοί είναι οι δέκα πιο πλούσιοι ιδιοκτήτες ομάδων στον κόσμο
Αυτοί είναι οι δέκα πιο πλούσιοι ιδιοκτήτες ομάδων στον κόσμο
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ
3 λεπτά πριν
Αυτοί είναι οι δέκα πιο πλούσιοι ιδιοκτήτες ομάδων στον κόσμο
Πυροσβέστες έσωσαν γυμνό άνδρα από οίκο ανοχής που πήρε φωτιά
Πυροσβέστες έσωσαν γυμνό άνδρα από οίκο ανοχής που πήρε φωτιά
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
10 λεπτά πριν
Πυροσβέστες έσωσαν γυμνό άνδρα από οίκο ανοχής που πήρε φωτιά
Γκολ στο βελγικό ντέρμπι της αστάθειας, από νωρίς η Μίλαν
Γκολ στο βελγικό ντέρμπι της αστάθειας, από νωρίς η Μίλαν
BETROOM +21
10 λεπτά πριν
Γκολ στο βελγικό ντέρμπι της αστάθειας, από νωρίς η Μίλαν
Παναθηναϊκός: Στην πλατεία για ουσία και… ψυχολογία ενόψει των ντέρμπι!
Στην πλατεία για ουσία και… ψυχολογία ενόψει των ντέρμπι!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
11 λεπτά πριν
Παναθηναϊκός: Στην πλατεία για ουσία και… ψυχολογία ενόψει των ντέρμπι!
Αύριο ανακοινώνει αποστολή ενόψει Αιγινιακού ο Ρόκα
Αύριο ανακοινώνει αποστολή ενόψει Αιγινιακού ο Ρόκα
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
17 λεπτά πριν
Αύριο ανακοινώνει αποστολή ενόψει Αιγινιακού ο Ρόκα
ΟΦΗ: «Ανεβαίνει» ο Ποτουρίδης
ΟΦΗ: «Ανεβαίνει» ο Ποτουρίδης
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
18 λεπτά πριν
ΟΦΗ: «Ανεβαίνει» ο Ποτουρίδης
Γοδίν, ο κορυφαίος της δεύτερης εβδομάδας στους «16» του Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ (pic)
Γοδίν, ο κορυφαίος της δεύτερης εβδομάδας στους «16» του Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ (pic)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
19 λεπτά πριν
Γοδίν, ο κορυφαίος της δεύτερης εβδομάδας στους «16» του Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ (pic)
Ο κεκλεισμένων των θυρών δρόμος της ΑΕΚ προς τους ομίλους
Ο κεκλεισμένων των θυρών δρόμος της ΑΕΚ προς τους ομίλους
EUROPA LEAGUE
22 λεπτά πριν
Ο κεκλεισμένων των θυρών δρόμος της ΑΕΚ προς τους ομίλους
Λουτσέσκου: «Πήραμε πέρυσι τον τίτλο και πηγαίνουμε κόντρα σε όσους έλεγαν ότι έπρεπε να το χάσουμε»
Λουτσέσκου: «Πήραμε πέρυσι τον τίτλο και πηγαίνουμε κόντρα σε όσους έλεγαν ότι έπρεπε να το χάσουμε»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
23 λεπτά πριν
Λουτσέσκου: «Πήραμε πέρυσι τον τίτλο και πηγαίνουμε κόντρα σε όσους έλεγαν ότι έπρεπε να το χάσουμε»
1996-2019: 23 χρόνια, 19 πρωταθλήματα, 3 προκρίσεις σε νοκ άουτ...
ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
1996-2019: 23 χρόνια, 19 πρωταθλήματα, 3 προκρίσεις σε νοκ άουτ...
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
25 λεπτά πριν
1996-2019: 23 χρόνια, 19 πρωταθλήματα, 3 προκρίσεις σε νοκ άουτ...
Σεισμός 7,7 ρίχτερ στο Εκουαδόρ (vid)
Σεισμός 7,7 ρίχτερ στο Εκουαδόρ (vid)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
27 λεπτά πριν
Σεισμός 7,7 ρίχτερ στο Εκουαδόρ (vid)
Νασίφ Μόρις: «Εύχομαι τα καλύτερα στον κόσμο και να κερδίσει ο Άρης»
Νασίφ Μόρις: «Εύχομαι τα καλύτερα στον κόσμο και να κερδίσει ο Άρης»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
30 λεπτά πριν
Νασίφ Μόρις: «Εύχομαι τα καλύτερα στον κόσμο και να κερδίσει ο Άρης»
Γ΄Εθνική: Αναβλήθηκαν οι αγώνες του 7ου ομίλου
Γ΄Εθνική: Αναβλήθηκαν οι αγώνες του 7ου ομίλου
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
33 λεπτά πριν
Γ΄Εθνική: Αναβλήθηκαν οι αγώνες του 7ου ομίλου
Κραυγή αγωνίας από Παπαθεοδώρου: «Δεν ξέρουμε αν θα υπάρχουμε αύριο»
Κραυγή αγωνίας από Παπαθεοδώρου: «Δεν ξέρουμε αν θα υπάρχουμε αύριο»
BASKET LEAGUE
34 λεπτά πριν
Κραυγή αγωνίας από Παπαθεοδώρου: «Δεν ξέρουμε αν θα υπάρχουμε αύριο»
Τσέλσι κατά FIFA: «Θα καταθέσουμε ένσταση»
Τσέλσι κατά FIFA: «Θα καταθέσουμε ένσταση»
PREMIER LEAGUE
37 λεπτά πριν
Τσέλσι κατά FIFA: «Θα καταθέσουμε ένσταση»
Η πιο υπερτιμημένη: Θα πίστευες ποτέ ότι αυτη η ταινία μπορεί να σαρώσει στα φετινά Όσκαρ;
Η πιο υπερτιμημένη: Θα πίστευες ποτέ ότι αυτη η ταινία μπορεί να σαρώσει στα φετινά Όσκαρ;
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
38 λεπτά πριν
Η πιο υπερτιμημένη: Θα πίστευες ποτέ ότι αυτη η ταινία μπορεί να σαρώσει στα φετινά Όσκαρ;
Πεντάχρονο κορίτσι «μαγεύει» τους πάντες με τις ντρίμπλες του (vid)
Πεντάχρονο κορίτσι «μαγεύει» τους πάντες με τις ντρίμπλες του (vid)
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
42 λεπτά πριν
Πεντάχρονο κορίτσι «μαγεύει» τους πάντες με τις ντρίμπλες του (vid)
Καιρός: Σιβηρικό ψύχος φέρνει η Ωκεανίς - Πότε και πού θα χιονίσει στην Αθήνα
Καιρός: Σιβηρικό ψύχος φέρνει η Ωκεανίς - Πότε και πού θα χιονίσει στην Αθήνα
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
44 λεπτά πριν
Καιρός: Σιβηρικό ψύχος φέρνει η Ωκεανίς - Πότε και πού θα χιονίσει στην Αθήνα
Κλείνει προσωρινά το μεγαλύτερο εργοστάσιο της Nutella παγκοσμίως
Κλείνει προσωρινά το μεγαλύτερο εργοστάσιο της Nutella παγκοσμίως
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
49 λεπτά πριν
Κλείνει προσωρινά το μεγαλύτερο εργοστάσιο της Nutella παγκοσμίως
Λημνιός: «Καλύτεροι ποιοτικά από τον Άρη, στο… χέρι μας η νίκη»
Λημνιός: «Καλύτεροι ποιοτικά από τον Άρη, στο… χέρι μας η νίκη»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
49 λεπτά πριν
Λημνιός: «Καλύτεροι ποιοτικά από τον Άρη, στο… χέρι μας η νίκη»
Δεν είναι τρολ! «Mέλι» Μουρίνιο για Βενγκέρ (vid)
Δεν είναι τρολ! «Mέλι» Μουρίνιο για Βενγκέρ (vid)
PREMIER LEAGUE
52 λεπτά πριν
Δεν είναι τρολ! «Mέλι» Μουρίνιο για Βενγκέρ (vid)
Πανιώνιος: Τέλος κι επίσημα ο Μπραχίμι
Πανιώνιος: Τέλος κι επίσημα ο Μπραχίμι
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
54 λεπτά πριν
Πανιώνιος: Τέλος κι επίσημα ο Μπραχίμι
Η στιγμή που ο οπαδός της Ντιναμό πετάει τη φωτοβολίδα στους φίλους του Ολυμπιακού (vid)
Η στιγμή που ο οπαδός της Ντιναμό πετάει τη φωτοβολίδα στους φίλους του Ολυμπιακού (vid)
EUROPA LEAGUE
57 λεπτά πριν
Η στιγμή που ο οπαδός της Ντιναμό πετάει τη φωτοβολίδα στους φίλους του Ολυμπιακού (vid)
O Ραμπιό απέλυσε τη... μαμά του επειδή δεν τον πήγε στη Μπαρτσελόνα
O Ραμπιό απέλυσε τη... μαμά του επειδή δεν τον πήγε στη Μπαρτσελόνα
LIGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
O Ραμπιό απέλυσε τη... μαμά του επειδή δεν τον πήγε στη Μπαρτσελόνα
«Έλαμψε» κόντρα στους Ρόκετς ο Λεμπρόν
«Έλαμψε» κόντρα στους Ρόκετς ο Λεμπρόν
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
«Έλαμψε» κόντρα στους Ρόκετς ο Λεμπρόν
Μπούκαραν με όπλα στο πατρικό της Τατιάνας Στεφανίδου – Σοκ για την παρουσιάστρια
Μπούκαραν με όπλα στο πατρικό της Τατιάνας Στεφανίδου – Σοκ για την παρουσιάστρια
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Μπούκαραν με όπλα στο πατρικό της Τατιάνας Στεφανίδου – Σοκ για την παρουσιάστρια
Πολλά (και μυθικά) τα λεφτά για τον Αραούχο στην Κίνα
ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΗ
Πολλά (και μυθικά) τα λεφτά για τον Αραούχο στην Κίνα
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Πολλά (και μυθικά) τα λεφτά για τον Αραούχο στην Κίνα
Μονοετής αποκλεισμός με διετή αναστολή από την UEFA στην ΑΕΚ
Μονοετής αποκλεισμός με διετή αναστολή από την UEFA στην ΑΕΚ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Μονοετής αποκλεισμός με διετή αναστολή από την UEFA στην ΑΕΚ
Πάλι τα ίδια από τον Κύργιο (vids)
Πάλι τα ίδια από τον Κύργιο (vids)
250 SERIES
1 ώρα πριν
Πάλι τα ίδια από τον Κύργιο (vids)
Ανακοίνωση καταγγελία από ΠΑΟΚ για Σεπέδα!
Καταγγέλλει Σεπέδα ο ΠΑΟΚ
VOLLEY LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοίνωση καταγγελία από ΠΑΟΚ για Σεπέδα!
Τελευταία νέα
Close
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Σεισμός 7,7 ρίχτερ στο Εκουαδόρ (vid)

22 Φεβρουαρίου 2019, 13:42
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 27 λεπτά πριν
Σεισμός 7,7 ρίχτερ στο Εκουαδόρ (vid)

Ο κόσμος έχει βγει τρομαγμένος στον δρόμο

Σεισμός  7,7 Ρίχτερ έπληξε πριν από λίγο το Εκουαδόρ. 

Το επίκεντρο της δόνησης, σύμφωνα με το Αμερικανικό Γεωλογικό Ινστοτούτο, εντοπίζεται σε απόσταση 224 χιλιόμετρα νοτιανατολικά της πόλης Αμπατο, κοντά στα σύνορα με το Περού.

Προς το παρόν δεν υπάρχει ενημέρωση για κίνδυνο τσουνάμι, ενώ οι πρώτες εικόνες δείχνουν τον κόσμο να έχει βγει τρομαγμένος στον δρόμο.

Πηγή: ethnos.gr 

© SPORTSDNA 2019 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Σεισμός 7,7 ρίχτερ στο Εκουαδόρ (vid)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’