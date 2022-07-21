MENU
Ρωσία: Μεγάλη φωτιά σε πολυώροφο συγκρότημα κατοικιών στη Μόσχα

Περίπου 150 πυροσβέστες, με τη συνδρομή ελικοπτέρου, έδωσαν μάχη για να θέσουν υπό έλεγχο μια μεγάλη πυρκαγιά που ξέσπασε σε συγκρότημα κατοικιών στη Μόσχα.

Περισσότεροι από 400 άνθρωποι απομακρύνθηκαν από το εννιαώροφο κτιριακό συγκρότημα που βρίσκεται στη λεωφόρο Λενίνσκι της ρωσικής πρωτεύουσας, όπως μεταδίδει το πρακτορείο Reuters επικαλούμενο το RIA Novosti και το Tass.

