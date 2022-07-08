Πέθανε ο Σίνζο Άμπε – Υπέκυψε στα τραύματά του μετά την δολοφονική επίθεση

Την είδηση μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο Reuters, επικαλούμενο το ιαπωνικό NHK.

Around 11:30 am on the 8th, Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was giving a speech on the street, was shot with a shotgun in front of Kintetsu Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City. Two gunshots during the speech by former Prime Minister Abe, the scene is noisy pic.twitter.com/AzCvbCAwN9

🚨 Former 🇯🇵 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest while he was making a stump speech on a street in the city of Nara on July 8. He was unconscious when he was rushed to a hospital and was bleeding from the chest.



1/npic.twitter.com/zEhLudenXa