Πέθανε ο Σίνζο Άμπε – Υπέκυψε στα τραύματά του μετά την δολοφονική επίθεση

Υπέκυψε στα τραύματά του ο πρώην πρωθυπουργός της Ιαπωνίας, Σίνζο Άμπε, ο οποίος νωρίς το πρωί της Παρασκευής (ώρα Ελλάδος) πυροβολήθηκε πισώπλατα από έναν ένοπλο άνδρα, κατά τη διάρκεια ομιλίας του σε εκδήλωση του Φιλελεύθερου Δημοκρατικού Κόμματος στην πόλη Νάρα.

Την είδηση μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο Reuters, επικαλούμενο το ιαπωνικό NHK.

 

