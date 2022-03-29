Ουκρανία: Ξεκινούν οι κρίσιμες συνομιλίες στην Κωνσταντινούπολη - Το καλωσόρισμα του Ερντογάν (vid)

Οι διαπραγματεύσεις θα γίνουν σε ένα ανάκτορο Ντολμά Μπαχτσέ πάνω στον Βόσπορο.

Στο διάσημο παλάτι της Κωσταντινούπολης έφτασαν πριν λίγη ώρα ο Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν και οι αντιπροσωπείες των δύο χωρών. Ο Τούρκος πρόεδρος καλωσόρισε τους εκπροσώπους της Μόσχας και του Κιέβου.

Πρόκειται για τον 4ο γύρο ειρηνευτικών συνομιλιών που αποσκοπεί στον τερματισμό της εισβολής στην Ουκρανία μετά από 35 μέρες πολέμου.

Πηγή: newsbeast.gr

Türkiye's President Erdogan to Russia-Ukraine negotiators in Istanbul:



- We fully support these talks and congratulate you on your hard work

- We've always adopted a fair approach to ending this conflict in our region

- Peace and ceasefire is crucial sooner rather than later pic.twitter.com/mVBPhsNHjM