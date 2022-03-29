MENU
Ουκρανία: Ξεκινούν οι κρίσιμες συνομιλίες στην Κωνσταντινούπολη - Το καλωσόρισμα του Ερντογάν (vid)

Ξεκινούν στις 10:30 στην Κωνσταντινούπολη οι συνομιλίες ανάμεσα σε Ρώσους και Ουκρανούς για την κατάπαυση του πυρός και την εξεύρεση μία ειρηνευτικής λύσης.

Οι διαπραγματεύσεις θα γίνουν σε ένα ανάκτορο Ντολμά Μπαχτσέ πάνω στον Βόσπορο.

Στο διάσημο παλάτι της Κωσταντινούπολης έφτασαν πριν λίγη ώρα ο Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν και οι αντιπροσωπείες των δύο χωρών. Ο Τούρκος πρόεδρος καλωσόρισε τους εκπροσώπους της Μόσχας και του Κιέβου.

Πρόκειται για τον 4ο γύρο ειρηνευτικών συνομιλιών που αποσκοπεί στον τερματισμό της εισβολής στην Ουκρανία μετά από 35 μέρες πολέμου.

Πηγή: newsbeast.gr

