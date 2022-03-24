MENU
Anonymous: Κυκλοφορούν σύντομα 35.000 αρχεία με κρυφές συμφωνίες των Ρώσων

Η ομάδα των Anonymous ισχυρίζεται ότι έχει προβεί στο χακάρισμα της Κεντρικής Τράπεζας της Ρωσίας και ότι πολύ σύντομα θα κυκλοφορήσουν 35.000 έγγραφα με μυστικές συμφωνίες, πιο συγκεκριμένα εντός 48 ωρών.

Αξίζει να αναφερθεί ότι η ομάδα των Anonymous έχουν κηρύξει τον πόλεμο κατά του Πούτιν από την αρχή της εισβολής της Ρωσίας στην Ουκρανία.

Πηγή: techmaniacs.gr

