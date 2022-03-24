Anonymous: Κυκλοφορούν σύντομα 35.000 αρχεία με κρυφές συμφωνίες των Ρώσων

Αξίζει να αναφερθεί ότι η ομάδα των Anonymous έχουν κηρύξει τον πόλεμο κατά του Πούτιν από την αρχή της εισβολής της Ρωσίας στην Ουκρανία.
Πηγή: techmaniacs.gr
JUST IN: The #Anonymous collective has hacked the Central Bank of Russia. More than 35.000 files will be released within 48 hours with secret agreements. #OpRussia pic.twitter.com/lop140ytcp— Anonymous TV 🇺🇦 (@YourAnonTV) March 23, 2022
🔴MESSAGE FROM #ANONYMOUS RABBIT:— The Black Rabbit World (@Thblckrbbtworld) March 23, 2022
No passage to injustice
No passage to kill innocents
No passage to Putin and oligarchs
Central Bank of Russian Federation has been hacked❗️
More than 35.000 files will be released within 48 hours with secret agreements.
Expect us#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/qy1TheVKNp