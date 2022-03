Ουκρανία: Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από τη στιγμή που ρουκέτα χτυπά λεωφορείο στο Κίεβο

Cruise missile was shot down by Ukrainian air-defence over Kyiv.

Her remains fell in the area of Kurenivka, according to the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. #ClosetheSkyoverUkraine #CloseTheSkyUkraine #StopPutinNOW #StopRussianAggression #PutinIsaWarCriminal pic.twitter.com/HPLubeQdXQ