Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Βομβάρδισαν τζαμί που φιλοξενούσε αμάχους στη Μαριούπολη (pic)

Russian 🇷🇺 troops are shelling in #Mariupol, the local #Mosque Sultan Suleiman in particular, said the advisor of Mariupol’s mayor Petro Andriushenko.



86 citizens of Turkey 🇹🇷 are hiding in that mosque, 34 of them are children.#StandWithUkraine 🇵🇰🤝🇺🇦#UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/yTXj6ZHqIG