This guy literally took the ATM machine and tried to take it home with the bus lolllll 😂😂 we living in some crazy times



minutes 😂#BLACK_LIVES_MATTERS #bostonprotest #Anonymousisback #anonymus #GeorgeFloyd #IAmAntifa #JusticeForGeorge #MinneapolisUprising #protest2020 pic.twitter.com/7TZ3IN0LgY