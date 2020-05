ΗΠΑ: Νεκρός 19χρονος στο Ντιτρόιτ εν μέσω διαδηλώσεων για τον Τζορτζ Φλόιντ

View this post on Instagram

One Detroit police officer was injured and several squad cars vandalized during a protest against police brutality Friday night. A commanding officer was struck by a rock and a second officer was on a bike and narrowly avoided being hit by a car that intentionally tried to hit him, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. The injured officer was taken to a local hospital. Police are now deploying tear gas. Stay with MDN as we continue to update you on the protest.