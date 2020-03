Κορωνοϊός στη Βρετανία: Συνέλαβαν τρεις άντρες γιατί γέμισαν φορτηγάκι με... χαρτιά τουαλέτας (pic)

Police officers always get a massive sense of satisfaction when we catch burglars... however we never expected to find this stolen loot in the boot.

🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻

Stolen items recovered and 3 arrested all within an hour of it being reported 👍🏻 #ThatsHowWeRoll 🧻 pic.twitter.com/zeqY9CNEbN