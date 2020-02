Έπος: Τύπος πήγε στα McDonald's για μπέργκερ με τζετ σκι λόγω πλημμύρας (vid)

“When it’s flash flooding outside but ya desperate for some Maccas.”⁣⁣ (Maccas is ozzie for McDonalds) Filmed at Tuggerah, on the Central Coast of New South Wales in Australia.⁣⁣ The east coast of Australia has been hit by a RAIN BOMB with parts of NSW receiving as much rain in a weekend as they usually would in a year.⁣⁣ The rain has put out 20 of the 60 fires currently blazing in New South Wales, but is also causing flooding across NSW.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ All of this weather - unprecedented fires, months worth of rainfall in a few days - is part of the Climate Emergency.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ From u/AlexMontgom on r/Australia.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #sydneyweather #sydney #sydneyrain #sydneyfloods #news #breakingnews #AustraliaFires⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #auspol⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #ExtinctionRebellion #TellTheTruth #ClimateEmergency⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #ActNow #BeyondPolitics #TheTimeIsNow #NowOrNever⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #Adani #StopAdani⁣ ##australia #floodwatch #flood #tuggerah