Αυστραλία: Ο χάρτης της καταστροφής και η συγκινητική βοήθεια των εθελοντών

Fires in the area of the Wombeyan caves and Nattai National Park, #NSW 🇦🇺, as seen by #Sentinel2 🇪🇺🛰 today at mid-day

Through the smoke, the infrared channels of the satellite sensors are able to pick up the heat signature of the blazes from 786 km above pic.twitter.com/tYP6iVlHsV