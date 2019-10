Τζέιν Φόντα: Συνέλαβαν την 81χρονη ηθοποιό έξω από το Καπιτώλιο (vid)

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withrepost • @firedrillfriday As @gretathunberg said, “This is a crisis. We have to act like our house is on fire, because it is.” She’s right, just like the young people from Standing Rock, the kids on the islands disappearing under the Pacific and in Houston and Flint and Kern County and so many other places. They’re all right. This is an urgent, major crisis. And they’re asking our help. That’s why @janefonda has moved to Washington, DC. Every Friday for the next 4 months at 11 am ET in front of the US Capitol, Jane will be joined by scientists, movement leaders, experts, activists, Indigenous leaders, and community members to answer the alarm sounded by young people and demand that action by our political leaders be taken to address the climate emergency. Join us for #FireDrillFriday 🔥