MENU
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης 1’

Τρόμος σε πτήση για Σεούλ: Ξέσπασε πυρκαγιά σε θήκη χειραποσκευών - Βίντεο

0
Τρόμος επικράτησε σε πτήση της Air China με προορισμό τη Σεούλ, όταν ξαφνικά ξέσπασε πυρκαγιά σημειώθηκε στη θήκη χειραποσκευών πάνω από τα καθίσματα των επιβατών.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, η φωτιά προκλήθηκε από μπαταρία λιθίου που αυτανάφλεξε μέσα σε αποσκευή επιβάτη.

Το πλήρωμα αντέδρασε άμεσα και έθεσε τη φωτιά υπό έλεγχο, ενώ το αεροσκάφος πραγματοποίησε αναγκαστική προσγείωση με ασφάλεια στο αεροδρόμιο Shanghai–Pudong.

 

Πηγή: newsbomb.gr
Τρόμος σε πτήση για Σεούλ: Ξέσπασε πυρκαγιά σε θήκη χειραποσκευών - Βίντεο