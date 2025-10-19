Τρόμος σε πτήση για Σεούλ: Ξέσπασε πυρκαγιά σε θήκη χειραποσκευών - Βίντεο

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, η φωτιά προκλήθηκε από μπαταρία λιθίου που αυτανάφλεξε μέσα σε αποσκευή επιβάτη.

Το πλήρωμα αντέδρασε άμεσα και έθεσε τη φωτιά υπό έλεγχο, ενώ το αεροσκάφος πραγματοποίησε αναγκαστική προσγείωση με ασφάλεια στο αεροδρόμιο Shanghai–Pudong.

Fire breaks out in the overhead luggage bin on board Air China flight CA139 while flying between Hangzhou and Seoul.



It is understood that the cause of the fire was a lithium battery in a passenger's luggage spontaneously combusting.



The cabin crew contained the fire and the… pic.twitter.com/IV5LEYxIy5