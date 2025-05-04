Οι Χούθι έπληξαν το αεροδρόμιο «Μπεν Γκουριόν» στο Ισραήλ

Την είδηση μετέδωσε πριν από λίγα λεπτά η εφημερίδα Times of Israel:

Ο Ισραηλινός Στρατός αναφέρει ότι εκτόξευσε αναχαιτιστικά πυρά και διερευνά την πρόσκρουση και τις ζημιές που προκλήθηκαν στο αεροδρόμιο.

Δείτε βίντεο με τις σκηνές πανικού στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο «Μπεν Γκουριόν», όπως μεταδόθηκαν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτώσης:

OMG. JFK airport was just hit by a ballistic missile! Wonder what the US will do now!



Oh wait, sorry, I read wrong. It was Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s main airport.



Carry on. Nothing to see here. Only millions of Jews in bomb shelters and a shut down airport.



It’s time… pic.twitter.com/oFmVjW61Jk