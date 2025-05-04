MENU
Οι Χούθι έπληξαν το αεροδρόμιο «Μπεν Γκουριόν» στο Ισραήλ

Βαλλιστικός πύραυλος που εκτόξευσαν οι υποστηριζόμενοι από το Ιράν Χούθι στην Υεμένη πριν από λίγη ώρα φαίνεται να έπληξε την περιοχή του αεροδρομίου Μπεν Γκουριόν στο Ισραήλ.

 

 

Την είδηση μετέδωσε πριν από λίγα λεπτά η εφημερίδα Times of Israel:

Ο Ισραηλινός Στρατός αναφέρει ότι εκτόξευσε αναχαιτιστικά πυρά και διερευνά την πρόσκρουση και τις ζημιές που προκλήθηκαν στο αεροδρόμιο.

Δείτε βίντεο με τις σκηνές πανικού στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο «Μπεν Γκουριόν», όπως μεταδόθηκαν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτώσης:

 

Πηγή: zougla.gr
