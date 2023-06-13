Νότιγχαμ: Τρεις νεκροί σε «σοβαρό περιστατικό» - Αποκλείστηκαν δρόμοι (vid)

Στο σημείο βρίσκονται, σύμφωνα με το sky news επίσης αξιωματικοί εθνικής εμβέλειας που έχουν αναλάβει τον συντονισμό των υπηρεσιών έκτακτης ανάγκης, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των ασθενοφόρων και της πυροσβεστικής.

Οι υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης είναι παρούσες σε περιοχές όπως η διασταύρωση της Maid Marian Way με την Upper Parliament Street.

Άλλοι δρόμοι που έχουν αποκλειστεί περιλαμβάνουν την Ilkeston Road, την Milton Street, την Maples Street και την Woodborough Road, από τη διασταύρωση με την Magdala Road προς την πόλη.

Πηγή: news247.gr

This is the scene on Milton street in #Nottingham.



It’s one of 6 other road closures in the ongoing city centre.



Officers say the roads are taped of as part of a “serious police incident”.



We’ll bring you more as we get it. pic.twitter.com/01tyUuKSgj