Νότιγχαμ: Τρεις νεκροί σε «σοβαρό περιστατικό» - Αποκλείστηκαν δρόμοι (vid)

Έξι δρόμοι συνολικά έχουν κλείσει στο Νότιγχαμ της Βρετανίας ενώ και το δίκτυο τραμ Nottingham Express Transit (NET) έχει επίσης αναστείλει όλα τα δρομολόγια, με τις αρχές να κάνουν λόγο για "σοβαρό περιστατικό σε εξέλιξη".

Στο σημείο βρίσκονται, σύμφωνα με το sky news επίσης αξιωματικοί εθνικής εμβέλειας που έχουν αναλάβει τον συντονισμό των υπηρεσιών έκτακτης ανάγκης, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των ασθενοφόρων και της πυροσβεστικής.

Οι υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης είναι παρούσες σε περιοχές όπως η διασταύρωση της Maid Marian Way με την Upper Parliament Street.

Άλλοι δρόμοι που έχουν αποκλειστεί περιλαμβάνουν την Ilkeston Road, την Milton Street, την Maples Street και την Woodborough Road, από τη διασταύρωση με την Magdala Road προς την πόλη.

Πηγή: news247.gr

