Μακελειό σε πανεπιστημιούπολη στις ΗΠΑ: Τουλάχιστον τρεις νεκροί και πέντε τραυματίες

Τουλάχιστον τρεις άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους και άλλοι πέντε τραυματίστηκαν, ορισμένοι εξ αυτών πολύ σοβαρά, από τα πυρά στην πανεπιστημιούπολη στο Ιστ Λάνσινγκ, στην πολιτεία Μίσιγκαν των ΗΠΑ, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία.

Σε βίντεο που δημοσιεύονται στα social media πανικόβλητοι φοιτητές τρέχουν από τις φοιτητικές τους εστίες.

Σύμφωνα με αμερικανικά ΜΜΕ, ο δράστης της επίθεσης είναι νεκρός.

