Viral video από τις ΗΠΑ: Πώς παγώνει μια φούσκα, τι γίνεται αν πετάξεις καυτό νερό στον αέρα

Ενώ οι ΗΠΑ βιώνουν μια ιστορική κακοκαιρία, που έχει στοιχίσει τη ζωή σε δεκάδες ανθρώπους, τα social media έχουν κατακλύσει βίντεο πολιτών που βγαίνουν στο χιόνι και δείχνουν το πόσο κρύο έχει.

Ένας χρήστης ανέβασε στο Twitter ένα βίντεο που δείχνει μια σαπουνόφουσκα να παγώνει μέσα σε δευτερόλεπτα.

Viral έχουν γίνει και τα βίντεο που δείχνουν πως το καυτό νερό γίνεται «άχνη» επίσης σε δευτερόλεπτα.

When the weather gets as cold as it is in the eastern US, you can always have fun making frozen bubbles. Here is one of my creations. #winter @spann pic.twitter.com/CbV9GZtoQG — Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) December 24, 2022

Meanwhile in Montana where it’s -40°F.

My brother…with a jug of boiling water. pic.twitter.com/16cJqCb1jk — jwhittenbergK5 (@jwhittenbergK5) December 23, 2022

How cold is the US right now? Boiling-water-freezing-on-the-spot cold 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/GnqdctJA4n — DW News (@dwnews) December 26, 2022

I learned about throwing boiling water into frigid air long ago on NH winter camping trips. This trick is trending on social media, so reposting this. 71yo me, tossing boiling water, at minus 20degF (minus 29degC), in my shorts, getting it right only after too many takes! Ouch!! pic.twitter.com/ExpREN1K3G — PAJPhoto (@peter_jeschke) December 24, 2022