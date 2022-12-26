MENU
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης 1’

Viral video από τις ΗΠΑ: Πώς παγώνει μια φούσκα, τι γίνεται αν πετάξεις καυτό νερό στον αέρα

0
Ενώ οι ΗΠΑ βιώνουν μια ιστορική κακοκαιρία, που έχει στοιχίσει τη ζωή σε δεκάδες ανθρώπους, τα social media έχουν κατακλύσει βίντεο πολιτών που βγαίνουν στο χιόνι και δείχνουν το πόσο κρύο έχει.

Ένας χρήστης ανέβασε στο Twitter ένα βίντεο που δείχνει μια σαπουνόφουσκα να παγώνει μέσα σε δευτερόλεπτα.

Viral έχουν γίνει και τα βίντεο που δείχνουν πως το καυτό νερό γίνεται «άχνη» επίσης σε δευτερόλεπτα.

Viral video από τις ΗΠΑ: Πώς παγώνει μια φούσκα, τι γίνεται αν πετάξεις καυτό νερό στον αέρα
EVENTS