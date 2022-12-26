Viral video από τις ΗΠΑ: Πώς παγώνει μια φούσκα, τι γίνεται αν πετάξεις καυτό νερό στον αέρα

Ένας χρήστης ανέβασε στο Twitter ένα βίντεο που δείχνει μια σαπουνόφουσκα να παγώνει μέσα σε δευτερόλεπτα.
Viral έχουν γίνει και τα βίντεο που δείχνουν πως το καυτό νερό γίνεται «άχνη» επίσης σε δευτερόλεπτα.
When the weather gets as cold as it is in the eastern US, you can always have fun making frozen bubbles. Here is one of my creations. #winter @spann pic.twitter.com/CbV9GZtoQG— Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) December 24, 2022
Meanwhile in Montana where it’s -40°F.— jwhittenbergK5 (@jwhittenbergK5) December 23, 2022
My brother…with a jug of boiling water. pic.twitter.com/16cJqCb1jk
How cold is the US right now? Boiling-water-freezing-on-the-spot cold 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/GnqdctJA4n— DW News (@dwnews) December 26, 2022
I learned about throwing boiling water into frigid air long ago on NH winter camping trips. This trick is trending on social media, so reposting this. 71yo me, tossing boiling water, at minus 20degF (minus 29degC), in my shorts, getting it right only after too many takes! Ouch!! pic.twitter.com/ExpREN1K3G— PAJPhoto (@peter_jeschke) December 24, 2022
Obligatory throwing boiling water into the air video. pic.twitter.com/gsn6QgxrTh— Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) December 20, 2022