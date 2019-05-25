© SPORTSDNA 2019
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 3'
Το «ευχαριστώ» του Μιχόγεβιτς στον ΟΦΗ (pic)

25 Μαΐου 2019, 14:56
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 21 λεπτά πριν
Το «ευχαριστώ» του Μιχόγεβιτς στον ΟΦΗ (pic)

Ο Μάρκο Μιχόγεβιτς ολοκλήρωσε τον δανεισμό του στον ΟΦΗ και δεν ξέχασε να πει το δικό του... ευχαριστώ στην Κρητική ομάδα.

Με μήνυμα μέσα από τον επίσημο λογαριασμό του στο instagram, ο Μάρκο Μιχόγεβιτς αποχαιρέτησε τον ΟΦΗ, καθώς ολοκληρώθηκε ο δανεισμός του από τον ΠΑΟΚ.

Συγκεκριμένα σημείωσε πως: «Ήταν μια πολύ δύσκολη χρονιά με πολλά σκαμπανεβάσματα, με μεγάλη προσπάθεια και δουλειά στο τέλος ενός απίστευτου παιχνιδιού που ολοκληρώθηκε με επιτυχία δεδομένου πως η ομάδα έμεινε στην πρώτη κατηγορία, εκεί όπου αξίζει να είναι.

Ευχαριστώ όλους τους συμπαίκτες μου, τους προπονητές και τους ανθρώπους του συλλόγου και φυσικά τους εξαιρετικούς οπαδούς».

Η σχετική δημοσίευση:

Το «ευχαριστώ» του Μιχόγεβιτς στον ΟΦΗ (pic)
