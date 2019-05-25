Το «ευχαριστώ» του Μιχόγεβιτς στον ΟΦΗ (pic)

Με μήνυμα μέσα από τον επίσημο λογαριασμό του στο instagram, ο Μάρκο Μιχόγεβιτς αποχαιρέτησε τον ΟΦΗ, καθώς ολοκληρώθηκε ο δανεισμός του από τον ΠΑΟΚ.
Συγκεκριμένα σημείωσε πως: «Ήταν μια πολύ δύσκολη χρονιά με πολλά σκαμπανεβάσματα, με μεγάλη προσπάθεια και δουλειά στο τέλος ενός απίστευτου παιχνιδιού που ολοκληρώθηκε με επιτυχία δεδομένου πως η ομάδα έμεινε στην πρώτη κατηγορία, εκεί όπου αξίζει να είναι.
Ευχαριστώ όλους τους συμπαίκτες μου, τους προπονητές και τους ανθρώπους του συλλόγου και φυσικά τους εξαιρετικούς οπαδούς».
Η σχετική δημοσίευση:
It was a very difficult year with lots of climbs and falls with a lot of effort and work at the end of an incredible game with a happy ending and staying in the first division where this club deserves to be. Thank you to all the teammates, coaches and people in the club and of course always excellent fans. @oficrete ⚫️⚪️
It was a very difficult year with lots of climbs and falls with a lot of effort and work at the end of an incredible game with a happy ending and staying in the first division where this club deserves to be. Thank you to all the teammates, coaches and people in the club and of course always excellent fans. @oficrete ⚫️⚪️