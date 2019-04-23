Κάνιας: «Πίσω από αυτό το τρόπαιο υπάρχει μεγάλη προσήλωση και σκληρή δουλειά» (pic)

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής του Δικεφάλου τοποθετήθηκε για την κατάκτηση του τίτλου μέσα από τους επίσημους λογαριασμούς που έχει στα social media, ενώ στάθηκε και στον στόχο του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδας.
Συγκεκριμένα σημείωσε πως: «Μετά από 34 χρόνια είναι δικό μας... Πίσω από αυτό το τρόπαιο υπάρχει μεγάλη προσήλωση και σκληρή δουλειά και αυτό μας αποδεικνύει ότι όλα μπορούν να επιτευχθούν όταν έχεις πάθος και επιμονή. Αυτή η κούπα είναι αφιερωμένη σε όποιον αγαπά τον ΠΑΟΚ και φυσικά σε όλους τους εκπληκτικούς οπαδούς μας, οι οποίοι μας υποστήριξαν σε κάθε αγώνα. Έχουμε ακόμα ένα τρόπαιο να κερδίσουμε, ακόμα μία μάχη να δώσουμε για να δώσουμε το τελευταίο άγγιγμα στη σεζόν. Πάντα έτοιμος, πάντα αφοσιωμένος στον σύλλογο μου μέχρι το τέλος!».
Η σχετική δημοσίευση:
After 34 years is ours...behind this cup there is large amount of dedication and hard work, this makes you believe that anything can be achieve with passion and persistance. This cup is for everyone we love PAOK, and of course for all our amazing fans that have been supporting us in every single match. We still have one more cup to win, one more fight to put the finishing touch to the season. Always ready, always dedicated to my club, until the end! #somoscampeones#vamos#proudofmyteam⚪️⚫️
