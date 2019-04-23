© SPORTSDNA 2019
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Μεταμεσονύκτια αποθέωση σε Γιάννη και Μπακς από τον κόσμο της ομάδας! (vid)
Μεταμεσονύκτια αποθέωση σε Γιάννη και Μπακς από τον κόσμο της ομάδας! (vid)
NBA
12 λεπτά πριν
Μεταμεσονύκτια αποθέωση σε Γιάννη και Μπακς από τον κόσμο της ομάδας! (vid)
Πρώτη «σκούπα» για Μπακς μετά από 36 χρόνια
Πρώτη «σκούπα» για Μπακς μετά από 36 χρόνια
NBA
13 λεπτά πριν
Πρώτη «σκούπα» για Μπακς μετά από 36 χρόνια
Κονσεισάο: «Συγχαρητήρια στον ΠΑΟΚ, με δίδαξε πως να είμαι ηγέτης»
Κονσεισάο: «Συγχαρητήρια στον ΠΑΟΚ, με δίδαξε πως να είμαι ηγέτης»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
15 λεπτά πριν
Κονσεισάο: «Συγχαρητήρια στον ΠΑΟΚ, με δίδαξε πως να είμαι ηγέτης»
Σαν σήμερα: Ο Άρης κατακτάει το πρώτο πρωτάθλημα του στο μπάσκετ
Ο Άρης κατακτάει το πρώτο πρωτάθλημα του στο μπάσκετ
ΣΑΝ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ
16 λεπτά πριν
Σαν σήμερα: Ο Άρης κατακτάει το πρώτο πρωτάθλημα του στο μπάσκετ
Θεσσαλονίκη: Πέρασε από τον δήμο η ανάπλαση της ΔΕΘ-Ποιες είναι οι προϋποθέσεις
Θεσσαλονίκη: Πέρασε από τον δήμο η ανάπλαση της ΔΕΘ-Ποιες είναι οι προϋποθέσεις
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ
16 λεπτά πριν
Θεσσαλονίκη: Πέρασε από τον δήμο η ανάπλαση της ΔΕΘ-Ποιες είναι οι προϋποθέσεις
Βλέπουν το... χρήμα στον Παναθηναϊκό
Βλέπουν το... χρήμα στον Παναθηναϊκό
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
18 λεπτά πριν
Βλέπουν το... χρήμα στον Παναθηναϊκό
Χάνει το φινάλε με Ξάνθη ο Λάρσον
Χάνει το φινάλε με Ξάνθη ο Λάρσον
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
18 λεπτά πριν
Χάνει το φινάλε με Ξάνθη ο Λάρσον
«Θέλουν wild card Παρτιζάν και Νταρουσάφακα» (pic)
«Θέλουν wild card Παρτιζάν και Νταρουσάφακα» (pic)
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
20 λεπτά πριν
«Θέλουν wild card Παρτιζάν και Νταρουσάφακα» (pic)
Κάνιας: «Πίσω από αυτό το τρόπαιο υπάρχει μεγάλη προσήλωση και σκληρή δουλειά» (pic)
Κάνιας: «Πίσω από αυτό το τρόπαιο υπάρχει μεγάλη προσήλωση και σκληρή δουλειά» (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
25 λεπτά πριν
Κάνιας: «Πίσω από αυτό το τρόπαιο υπάρχει μεγάλη προσήλωση και σκληρή δουλειά» (pic)
Ο Ρονάλντο θέλει τον Μανωλά στη Γιουβέντους!
Ο Ρονάλντο θέλει τον Μανωλά στη Γιουβέντους!
SERIE A
27 λεπτά πριν
Ο Ρονάλντο θέλει τον Μανωλά στη Γιουβέντους!
Νέο σπουδαίο ρεκόρ από τον Γιάννη! (pics)
Νέο σπουδαίο ρεκόρ από τον Γιάννη! (pics)
NBA
35 λεπτά πριν
Νέο σπουδαίο ρεκόρ από τον Γιάννη! (pics)
Πέτρος Κόκκαλης: «Η οικογένεια Κόκκαλη προσφέρει στην Ελλάδα και δεν έχει offshore όπως ο Μαρινάκης»
Πέτρος Κόκκαλης: «Η οικογένεια Κόκκαλη προσφέρει στην Ελλάδα και δεν έχει offshore όπως ο Μαρινάκης»
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
36 λεπτά πριν
Πέτρος Κόκκαλης: «Η οικογένεια Κόκκαλη προσφέρει στην Ελλάδα και δεν έχει offshore όπως ο Μαρινάκης»
Γκομπέρ: «MVP o Γιάννης, το φωνάζω μαλ@κ@!» (vid)
Γκομπέρ: «MVP o Γιάννης, το φωνάζω μαλ@κ@!» (vid)
NBA
46 λεπτά πριν
Γκομπέρ: «MVP o Γιάννης, το φωνάζω μαλ@κ@!» (vid)
Ολυμπιακός: Προς επιστροφή ο Μασούρας
Ολυμπιακός: Προς επιστροφή ο Μασούρας
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
48 λεπτά πριν
Ολυμπιακός: Προς επιστροφή ο Μασούρας
Ο Τραμπ σκέφτεται να επισκεφθεί τη Μεγάλη Βρετανία στις αρχές Ιουνίου
Ο Τραμπ σκέφτεται να επισκεφθεί τη Μεγάλη Βρετανία στις αρχές Ιουνίου
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
56 λεπτά πριν
Ο Τραμπ σκέφτεται να επισκεφθεί τη Μεγάλη Βρετανία στις αρχές Ιουνίου
Πρωινός Τύπος (23/4): «Ο Πιτίνο σε ρόλο Καραϊσκάκη - Το τρεμπλ του ΠΑΟΚ και η κατρακύλα της ΑΕΚ»
«Ο Πιτίνο σε ρόλο Καραϊσκάκη - Το τρεμπλ του ΠΑΟΚ και η κατρακύλα της ΑΕΚ»
ΠΡΩΙΝΟΣ ΤΥΠΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Πρωινός Τύπος (23/4): «Ο Πιτίνο σε ρόλο Καραϊσκάκη - Το τρεμπλ του ΠΑΟΚ και η κατρακύλα της ΑΕΚ»
Μήνυση για σεξουαλική παρενόχληση στον Ουόλτον! (pics)
Μήνυση για σεξουαλική παρενόχληση στον Ουόλτον! (pics)
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Μήνυση για σεξουαλική παρενόχληση στον Ουόλτον! (pics)
Το έπος της ημέρας: ο Ιγουαΐν πανηγυρίζει το γκολ στο... στήθος γυναίκας οπαδού! (vid)
Το έπος της ημέρας: ο Ιγουαΐν πανηγυρίζει το γκολ στο... στήθος γυναίκας οπαδού! (vid)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Το έπος της ημέρας: ο Ιγουαΐν πανηγυρίζει το γκολ στο... στήθος γυναίκας οπαδού! (vid)
Μπράνκο: «Στο τέλος της σεζόν θα αποφασίσουμε με την Πόρτο για τον Ολιβέιρα»
Μπράνκο: «Στο τέλος της σεζόν θα αποφασίσουμε με την Πόρτο για τον Ολιβέιρα»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Μπράνκο: «Στο τέλος της σεζόν θα αποφασίσουμε με την Πόρτο για τον Ολιβέιρα»
Λιβύη: Ο Χαφτάρ κλιμακώνει την επίθεση στην Τρίπολη - Στους 254 οι νεκροί
Λιβύη: Ο Χαφτάρ κλιμακώνει την επίθεση στην Τρίπολη - Στους 254 οι νεκροί
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Λιβύη: Ο Χαφτάρ κλιμακώνει την επίθεση στην Τρίπολη - Στους 254 οι νεκροί
Οι παίκτες του ΠΑΟΚ δεν ξέχασαν τον Τζούριτς (pic)
Οι παίκτες του ΠΑΟΚ δεν ξέχασαν τον Τζούριτς (pic)
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ ΑΝΔΡΩΝ
1 ώρα πριν
Οι παίκτες του ΠΑΟΚ δεν ξέχασαν τον Τζούριτς (pic)
Καιρός: Άνοδος της θερμοκρασίας με σκόνη και βροχές τη Μεγάλη Τρίτη (vid)
Καιρός: Άνοδος της θερμοκρασίας με σκόνη και βροχές τη Μεγάλη Τρίτη (vid)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Καιρός: Άνοδος της θερμοκρασίας με σκόνη και βροχές τη Μεγάλη Τρίτη (vid)
Θρήνος στην οικογένεια του ΠΑΟΚ
Θρήνος στην οικογένεια του ΠΑΟΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Θρήνος στην οικογένεια του ΠΑΟΚ
Απέλυσαν τον Κοκόσκοφ οι Σανς! (pic)
Απέλυσαν τον Κοκόσκοφ οι Σανς! (pic)
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Απέλυσαν τον Κοκόσκοφ οι Σανς! (pic)
Γιούτα Τζαζ - Χιούστον Ρόκετς 107-91
Γλίτωσαν την «σκούπα» και... ελπίζουν οι Τζαζ (vid)
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Γιούτα Τζαζ - Χιούστον Ρόκετς 107-91
Ξανά για Μαραφόνα και Ολυμπιακό
Ξανά για Μαραφόνα και Ολυμπιακό
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ξανά για Μαραφόνα και Ολυμπιακό
Θεσσαλονίκη: «Πράσινο» από τον Δήμο για το νέο γήπεδο του ΠΑΟΚ!
Θεσσαλονίκη: «Πράσινο» από τον Δήμο για το νέο γήπεδο του ΠΑΟΚ!
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Θεσσαλονίκη: «Πράσινο» από τον Δήμο για το νέο γήπεδο του ΠΑΟΚ!
Απόψε κερδίζει το ΟΑΚΑ
Απόψε κερδίζει το ΟΑΚΑ
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Απόψε κερδίζει το ΟΑΚΑ
Τελικός ή παράταση στην αγωνία;
Τελικός ή παράταση στην αγωνία;
VOLLEY LEAGUE
2 ώρες πριν
Τελικός ή παράταση στην αγωνία;
Συζητήσεις για φιλικό Ελλάδα-Τουρκία
Συζητήσεις για φιλικό Ελλάδα-Τουρκία
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
2 ώρες πριν
Συζητήσεις για φιλικό Ελλάδα-Τουρκία
Τελευταία νέα
Close
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 3’
Tags:

Κάνιας: «Πίσω από αυτό το τρόπαιο υπάρχει μεγάλη προσήλωση και σκληρή δουλειά» (pic)

23 Απριλίου 2019, 09:50
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 25 λεπτά πριν
Κάνιας: «Πίσω από αυτό το τρόπαιο υπάρχει μεγάλη προσήλωση και σκληρή δουλειά» (pic)

Το δικό του ξεχωριστό μήνυμα για την κατάκτηση του πρωταθλήματος έστειλε ο Χοσέ Αλμπέρτο Κάνιας του ΠΑΟΚ.

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής του Δικεφάλου τοποθετήθηκε για την κατάκτηση του τίτλου μέσα από τους επίσημους λογαριασμούς που έχει στα social media, ενώ στάθηκε και στον στόχο του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδας.

Συγκεκριμένα σημείωσε πως: «Μετά από 34 χρόνια είναι δικό μας... Πίσω από αυτό το τρόπαιο υπάρχει μεγάλη προσήλωση και σκληρή δουλειά και αυτό μας αποδεικνύει ότι όλα μπορούν να επιτευχθούν όταν έχεις πάθος και επιμονή. Αυτή η κούπα είναι αφιερωμένη σε όποιον αγαπά τον ΠΑΟΚ και φυσικά σε όλους τους εκπληκτικούς οπαδούς μας, οι οποίοι μας υποστήριξαν σε κάθε αγώνα. Έχουμε ακόμα ένα τρόπαιο να κερδίσουμε, ακόμα μία μάχη να δώσουμε για να δώσουμε το τελευταίο άγγιγμα στη σεζόν. Πάντα έτοιμος, πάντα αφοσιωμένος στον σύλλογο μου μέχρι το τέλος!».

Η σχετική δημοσίευση:

Διαβαστε επισης

© SPORTSDNA 2019 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Κάνιας: «Πίσω από αυτό το τρόπαιο υπάρχει μεγάλη προσήλωση και σκληρή δουλειά» (pic)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 3’