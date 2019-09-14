Απίθανος Φατί: Γκολ και ασίστ μέσα σε 7' (vids)

© SPORTSDNA 2019
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’
Ο μόλις 16χρονος μεσοεπιθετικός της Μπαρτσελόνα, Ανσού Φατί, στην πρώτη του συμμετοχή ως βασικός πέτυχε γκολ αλλά έδωσε και ασίστ σε 7΄ απέναντι στην Βαλένθια.

Δείτε το γκολ αλλά και την ασίστ του νεαρού Φατί, στον Ντε Γιoνγκ:

 

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Μπαρτσελόνα - Βαλένθια 5-2
Με... σόου Φατί η Μπαρτσελόνα διέλυσε τη Βαλένθια
Η Μπαρτσελόνα με τους Ανσού Φατί και Ντε Γιονγκ να κάνουν ότι θέλουν στον αγωνιστικό χώρο διέλυσε...
PRIMERA DIVISION
14 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019, 23:56
Μπαρτσελόνα - Βαλένθια 5-2
Προπονήθηκε ο Σουάρες εν όψει Βαλένθια
Προπονήθηκε ο Σουάρες εν όψει Βαλένθια
Ο Λουίς Σουάρες προπονήθηκε με τους υπόλοιπους συμπαίκτες του εν όψει της αναμέτρησης της...
PRIMERA DIVISION
11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019, 20:38
Προπονήθηκε ο Σουάρες εν όψει Βαλένθια
Δεν παίζει ούτε κόντρα στη Βαλένθια ο Μέσι
Δεν παίζει ούτε κόντρα στη Βαλένθια ο Μέσι
Παρατείνεται το χρονικό διάστημα απουσίας του Λιονέλ Μέσι από την αγωνιστική δράση. 
PRIMERA DIVISION
11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019, 10:38
Δεν παίζει ούτε κόντρα στη Βαλένθια ο Μέσι

