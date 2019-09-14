Απίθανος Φατί: Γκολ και ασίστ μέσα σε 7' (vids)

Ο μόλις 16χρονος μεσοεπιθετικός της Μπαρτσελόνα, Ανσού Φατί, στην πρώτη του συμμετοχή ως βασικός πέτυχε γκολ αλλά έδωσε και ασίστ σε 7΄ απέναντι στην Βαλένθια.
Δείτε το γκολ αλλά και την ασίστ του νεαρού Φατί, στον Ντε Γιoνγκ:
16 year old Ansu Fati scores in the 2nd minute for Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/yzhRDcsnLI— BarcaTimes Media (@barca_clips) September 14, 2019
The dribble and assist from was world class and superb— enjn❎☠ (@Datway000) September 14, 2019
Then you talk of the finish from the best mid fielder in the world
I am very very impressed
From now on Ansu Fati should start all games the kid is better than Dembele
2 matches
2 goals 1 assist
World class pic.twitter.com/abYsD2j2zJ
