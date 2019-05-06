Φιάσκο με την φιέστα της Νόριτς: χάλασε το λεωφορείο! (vid)

© SPORTSDNA 2019
Α2 ΑΝΔΡΩΝ
4 λεπτά πριν
BASKET LEAGUE
8 λεπτά πριν
ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΚΟΝΤΟΣ
12 λεπτά πριν
MEDIA
14 λεπτά πριν
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
20 λεπτά πριν
BASKET LEAGUE
21 λεπτά πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
28 λεπτά πριν
BASKET LEAGUE
28 λεπτά πριν
PRIMERA DIVISION
32 λεπτά πριν
PRIMERA DIVISION
37 λεπτά πριν
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
39 λεπτά πριν
BASKET LEAGUE
41 λεπτά πριν
LIGUE 1
46 λεπτά πριν
NBA
56 λεπτά πριν
VOLLEY LEAGUE
57 λεπτά πριν
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ
58 λεπτά πριν
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
58 λεπτά πριν
MOTO / MOTO GP / GR
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ESTORIL OPEN
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
1 ώρα πριν
BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’
6 Μαΐου 2019, 18:41
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Η έμπνευση της διοίκησης της Νόριτς να πανηγυρίσουν την άνοδο στην Premier League, κάνοντας τον γύρο της πόλης με ανοιχτό λεωφορείο αποδείχθηκε καταστροφική!

Σε μέγα φιάσκο εξελίχθηκε η γιορτή της Νόριτς για την άνοδο στην Premier League. Η έμπνευση της διοίκησης για εορτασμό με ανοιχτό λεωφορείο σε όλη την πόλη, εξελίχθηκε σε εφιάλτη, αφού το όχημα χάλασε, με αποτέλεσμα η ομάδα να αναγκαστεί να μεταβεί στο δημαρχείο της πόλης, όπου σήκωσε τελικά την κούπα μπροστά στο συνωστισμένο πλήθος.

