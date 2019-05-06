Φιάσκο με την φιέστα της Νόριτς: χάλασε το λεωφορείο! (vid)

Σε μέγα φιάσκο εξελίχθηκε η γιορτή της Νόριτς για την άνοδο στην Premier League. Η έμπνευση της διοίκησης για εορτασμό με ανοιχτό λεωφορείο σε όλη την πόλη, εξελίχθηκε σε εφιάλτη, αφού το όχημα χάλασε, με αποτέλεσμα η ομάδα να αναγκαστεί να μεταβεί στο δημαρχείο της πόλης, όπου σήκωσε τελικά την κούπα μπροστά στο συνωστισμένο πλήθος.
The parade bus that Norwich were using to celebrate their team’s promotion had to be pushed by the players after it broke down— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 6, 2019
@NorwichCityFC pic.twitter.com/YXZ4xA3Y0o
It's not a scene from Mike Bassett - but the Norwich City open top bus broke down on their city celebration today.... pic.twitter.com/Md2KGaZzDG— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 6, 2019
Norwich's bus broke down during their promotion parade...— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) May 6, 2019
Big fan of the players getting out and trying to push it!#NCFC pic.twitter.com/CkXUAQHIcq