To Λέστερ θρηνεί: εικόνες που ραγίζουν καρδιές (pics, vids)

Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 3'
29 Οκτωβρίου 2018, 15:03
Πέντε άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν, μια ομάδα πενθεί, μια πόλη θρηνεί... Οι εικόνες από το Λέστερ συγκλονίζουν.

Λίγη ώρα μετά το τέλος του αγώνα των «Αλεπούδων» κόντρα στη Γουέστ Χαμ για την Πρέμιερ Λιγκ ο Βιχάι Σριβανταναπράμπα μαζί με δύο συνεργάτες του αποχώρησαν από το «King Power Stadium» με ελικόπτερο έχοντας ως προορισμό το αεροδρόμιο Λούτον. 

Λίγα λεπτά μετά την απογείωση ήρθε η συντριβή. Πέντε άνθρωποι νεκροί και θρήνος. 

Από το πρωί της Κυριακής, όταν πια επιβεβαιώθηκε ότι δεν υπάρχει επιζών, πρώτα οι οπαδοί της Λέστερ και κατόπιν κάτοικοι της πόλης, που είχε ευεργετήσει όχι μόνο ποδοσφαιρικά ο Ταϊλανδός μεγιστάνας, βρέθηκαν στο γήπεδο της ομάδας για να αποτίσουν φόρο τιμής στη μνήμη των θυμάτων. 

Λουλούδια και αποχαιρετιστήρια σημειώματα, κασκόλ και φανέλες της Λέστερ... 

Πολλοί οπαδοί της ομάδας γράφουν για το όνειρο που έζησαν χάρη στον Βιχάι Σριβανταναπράμπα, επί προεδρίας του οποίου η Λέστερ κατέκτησε το πρωτάθλημα και αγωνίστηκε στο Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ. 

«Ήσουν ο καλύτερος πρόεδρός μας» είναι το μήνυμά τους... 

Δείτε τα βίντεο και στη media gallery φωτογραφίες από την ιστοσελίδα της Daily Mail:

